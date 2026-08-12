Ethiopia: Drought Returns to Devastate Tigray's Abergelle Yechila

Addis Abeba — Severe drought has "killed thousands of livestock and left over 4,000 hectares of farmland" without satisfactory yields in Abergelle Yechila district in the Central Tigray Zone, as persistent rainfall deficits continue to threaten agricultural production and livelihoods in the war-torn region.

Among livestock that perished due to sever water and fodder shortages included hundreds of cattle, sheep and goats, according to residents who spoke to Addis Standard on conditions of anonymity. Those alive are showing signs "emaciation and exhaustion."

"Local officials have yet to make official appeal even though our livestock started to perish more than three weeks ago," one farmer said.

More than 10 kebeles in the district are facing critical drought-induced devastation, of which at least two - Tekleweyni, and Tseyqema - have received "not a single drop of rain during the current kiremt [rainy season]."

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On 31 July, the Economic Sector Office of Abergelle Yechila Woreda announced that severe drought caused by a shortage of rainfall had affected 13 kebeles across the woreda.

Mulu Yehyes, a crop expert at the Abergelle Yechila Woreda Economic Sector Office, said farmers in the affected kebeles had been forced to plow and sow their fields two to three times because of inadequate rainfall. In five kebeles - Tekleweyni, Siye, Jijike, Birwire and Felegehiwot - more than 2,900 hectares of farmland had been resown for a second time.

Addis Ababa guide The prolonged rainfall deficit has also dried up water sources, creating acute shortages of drinking water and animal feed. Mulu said livestock from Gera and Simret kebeles had been moved to neighboring woredas in search of water and pasture.

Discover moreNational dialogue resourcesForeign policy newsNews subscription servicenewsPolitical imprisonment memoirsBreaking news alertsEthiopia travel guideAfricans & DiasporaWar & Conflict In a phone interview with Tigrai Television, Mulu said that more than 19,000 hectares of arable land were available in the woreda, of which 72 percent had been sown so far.

He called on governmental and non-governmental organizations to provide urgent assistance to drought-affected communities, particularly by supplying farmers with fast-maturing, improved crop varieties to help mitigate the impact of the rainfall shortage.

The absence of the current rainfall has also disrupted crop planting, according to the farmers, affecting, significant number of hectares of farmland unfarmed or farmed without being cultivated with seeds.

Media freedom advocacy Similar patterns are recorded in various parts of Tigray. Last week, the Irob Woreda Early Warning Committee told regional media that more than 62,000 livestock in the Woreda are facing fodder shortages due to a prolonged lack of rainfall.

Discover moreExecutive BranchPolitical commentary blogWorld news updates Haish Hailu, a member of the committee's leadership and an agricultural expert at the woreda's economic sector office, said crops have failed to sprout on 778 hectares of cultivated land across six kebeles in the woreda.

He said efforts are underway to facilitate replanting by sourcing fast-maturing crop varieties. However, he warned that urgent support is needed to address the worsening livestock feed shortage.

Haish called on government and non-governmental organizations to provide selected seed varieties and animal feed to help mitigate the impact of the drought on farming communities and livestock.

The current crisis comes amid a longer-running pattern of drought-related humanitarian emergencies in Tigray. Yet, as political and military tensions between the federal government and authorities in Tigray continue to deepen, the looming threat of El Niño-induced extreme weather risks unfolding with limited attention and humanitarian preparedness.

Social affairs analysis The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) is seeking US$50 million to assist 4.66 million people in Ethiopia facing worsening food insecurity and livelihood losses as the country braces for the potential impacts of a forecast El Niño event.

For Abergelle Yechila, the warning is particularly alarming. This would be the second major drought-related humanitarian crisis to hit the district in just three years. During a severe drought in late 2023 and 2024, Abergelle Yechila and Atsbi districts were among the areas reporting deaths and acute humanitarian needs.

Getachew Tafese, then acting head of health at Abergelle Yechila district, told Addis Standard that a survey conducted by health professionals and a district committee recorded 83 deaths, while another 297 people were in critical condition. More than 95,000 people were considered at significant risk and in urgent need of humanitarian assistance at the time.

Media freedom advocacy The recurrence of severe drought in a region still grappling with the consequences of conflict, displacement and disrupted livelihoods underscores the vulnerability of communities in Tigray to another climate-driven shock.

The agricultural damage was similarly extensive. At least 132,000 hectares of farmland across the southern, southeastern and eastern zones were reported to have been affected by drought. Eyasu Abrha, head of the Tigray Agriculture Bureau, said that of an estimated 1.3 million hectares of farmland in the region, only about 660,000 hectares had been cultivated, largely because of persistent drought.

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The recurring drought crisis has since been compounded by other climate-related shocks. In July 2026, a hailstorm and heavy rain in Central Tigray's Keyih Tekli district killed a 12-year-old child, destroyed crops and killed 201 livestock. The storm affected 2,134 households, or 10,556 people, and damaged or destroyed hundreds of homes.

Earlier this month, heavy rain and strong winds also destroyed more than 20 temporary shelters at the "70 Kare" (Seba Kare) internally displaced persons (IDP) displaced from Western Tigray, leaving vulnerable displaced families without adequate shelter and injuring several residents, including elderly people.

These incidents have added to a humanitarian situation already strained by the legacy of war, displacement, food insecurity and increasingly erratic weather patterns.

The July hailstorm was reported amid concerns over El Niño-linked climate shocks affecting the region.

Against this backdrop, residents in Abergelle Yechila are appealing to governmental and non-governmental organizations to provide urgent assistance "before it is too late."