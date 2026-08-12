Somalia: Somaliland's Unrewarded Success - From Independence to Democratic Governance and Right to Re-Recognition

analysis

Addis Abeba — Over six decades ago, on 26 June 1960, Somaliland became the first East African country to obtain independence from colonial rule, having previously been a British protectorate. At the time, the government of Somaliland received full recognition from more than 35 states. Five days later, on 1 July 1960, Somaliland voluntarily united with Somalia in the hope of creating a "Greater Somalia" that would one day bring together all ethnic Somali populations across the Horn of Africa, including those in Somaliland, Italian Somalia, the Northern Frontier District (NFD) of Kenya, French Somaliland (Djibouti), and Eastern Ethiopia.

Ethiopia travel guideDiscover moreMedia freedom advocacyMagazinesForeign policy news The union, however, was never legally ratified or binding. The Acts of Union from both sides failed: Somaliland drafted its Act, which was never signed, while Somalia approved only an Act "in principle," which was never enacted into law. Consequently, no single binding agreement existed. By June 1961, the retroactive constitutional arrangement faced widespread opposition in Somaliland, where voters rejected the constitution in the 1961 referendum, reflecting growing dissatisfaction with the union.

Ethiopian election coverage Practical failures of Somali Union

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Beyond its legal flaws, the Act of Union, intended to forge a pan-Somali state, ultimately failed to deliver the equitable partnership envisioned by the people of Somaliland. The union was characterized by political, economic, and social disparities that left many Somalilanders marginalized under a Somalia-dominated government. Clans from the southern territories of the newly formed Somali Republic (corresponding to the former Trust Territory of Somalia) dominated the central government, leaving the northern population (from the former State of Somaliland) underrepresented in key leadership roles. Development initiatives and public investments were disproportionately directed toward the southern territories--particularly Mogadishu--leaving Somaliland underdeveloped and neglected. Differences inherited from separate colonial legacies were never adequately reconciled during the unification process, creating further divisions. These disparities were compounded by discriminatory policies and widespread human rights violations, especially under the military regime of Siad Barre (1969-1991), during which Somaliland clans--most notably the Isaaq--were systematically targeted. This repression resulted in mass killings and the destruction of major cities in Somaliland. The regime of Somali dictator Siad Barre is estimated to have killed around 200,000 members of the Isaaq clan, and around one million were displaced, many of whom sought refuge in refugee camps in neighboring Ethiopia. Experts also estimate that there are more than 200 mass graves in Somaliland, many located in the so-called "Valley of Death."

Political commentary blogDiscover morenewsGovernmentpolitics These cumulative grievances fueled growing dissent, leading to the emergence of the Somali National Movement (SNM) in 1981, which played a pivotal role in organizing resistance against the Siad Barre regime and mobilizing Somalilanders in the face of systemic oppression.

The continued relevance of Somaliland's long-standing claim to international re-recognition has recently been underscored by Israel's formal re-recognition of Somaliland on 26 December 2025. While this recognition comes from a single state, it represents an important diplomatic development that has renewed international attention to Somaliland's unique historical and legal status. Rather than resolving Somaliland's long-standing quest for broader international re-recognition, this development reinforces the need to reassess its claim through historical, legal, democratic, and strategic perspectives.

Reclaiming sovereignty, grassroots peacebuilding, and indigenous self-reliant governance

After 31 years of hardship under the union with Somalia -- including a decade of armed resistance led by the Somali National Movement (SNM) -- the people of Somaliland resolved to withdraw from the union and reclaim their sovereignty. On 18 May 1991, in Burao, traditional leaders and civil representatives declared Somaliland's withdrawal from the failed union and reasserted its independence, thereby restoring Somaliland's separate status as it had existed before 1 July 1960, while the remainder of the former union continued as Somalia. This moment marked not only the rebirth of Somaliland but also the beginning of its journey toward peace, stability, and development. Since then, the Somaliland community has focused on building a functional government. This process began with the disarmament of the population, reconciliation among clans, and the establishment of key institutions, including police, road security, and military forces. Notably, these institutions were developed without external assistance, relying instead on internal consultation and consensus.

In contrast to Somalia's descent into civil war, continued instability, corruption, weak governance, and lawlessness, Somaliland has succeeded in building a functioning and peaceful state. It has conducted regular democratic elections, maintained security, and fostered inclusive political institutions, standing out as a rare model of stability and democratic governance in the Horn of Africa.

Following the restoration of its sovereignty, the government of Somaliland built peace and statehood through deep-rooted community engagement. With almost no external funding or intervention, Somalilanders actively drove peacebuilding by funding reconciliation conferences, hosting delegates, and creating local governance structures through their own resources and leadership. Unlike many post-conflict states reliant on donors and foreign intervention, Somaliland's transition was entirely self-funded, enabling governance tailored to its social fabric and fostering ownership, legitimacy, and sustainable peacebuilding. This grassroots, self-reliant approach set Somaliland apart from internationally managed transitions elsewhere in the region.

Somaliland has demonstrated that competitive politics can reinforce political legitimacy and contribute to long-term peace and institutional resilience."Political commentary blog

Reconciliation in Somaliland was led not by foreign powers but by traditional leaders--elders, religious figures, and representatives of civil society. Drawing on customary law and dialogue, they addressed historical grievances and forged inter-clan unity. Most notably, the 1993 Borama Conference--financed entirely by local communities and businesspeople, with families hosting delegates and clans covering logistical expenses--stands as the best example of this reconciliation. This process, driven by consensus rather than coercion, remains largely intact today.

To consolidate peace, Somaliland adopted a bottom-up disarmament approach, in contrast to the top-down, militarized methods often seen in other post-conflict regions. Community leaders, relying on social trust and traditional mechanisms, persuaded militias to disarm and reintegrate peacefully, preventing recurring cycles of violence. This locally driven approach showcases Somaliland's exceptional capacity to address post-war security challenges through indigenous institutions.

These reconciliation and peacebuilding efforts laid the foundation for state-building, producing a hybrid governance model blending traditional structures--such as the Guurti (House of Elders), which was institutionalized to advise on laws and resolve conflicts using customary law--with modern democratic institutions. Since declaring independence in 1991, Somaliland has held multiple peaceful elections, established functioning state institutions, maintained essential public services largely through self-reliance and without significant foreign assistance, and engaged the world based on its achievements--demonstrating its commitment to democracy, development, and the rule of law. Through this locally driven process, Somaliland has demonstrated a model of post-war reconstruction that is innovative and contextually sustainable. Its hybrid governance system--anchored in community financing, traditional clan structures, and modern democratic principles--has underpinned both stability and democratic development, despite the absence of international recognition.

Democratic development, political evolution

Somaliland has transitioned from a clan-based power-sharing system of governance to competitive democratic politics, featuring peaceful transfers of power and rare democratic development in a post-conflict context, surpassing that of many internationally recognized states in the region. This achievement, realized without external oversight, positions Somaliland as arguably the most democratic and stable polity in the Horn of Africa, based on electoral processes and institutional stability, despite lacking formal recognition.

For more than three decades, Somaliland has preserved peace without international peacekeeping missions. Its legitimacy stems from bottom-up public support rather than external imposition, fostering trust in state institutions and reducing the risk of renewed conflict. In contrast to other post-conflict states, where donor-backed administrations often struggle for legitimacy, Somaliland's peace is authentic, community-owned, and remarkably durable.

Somaliland has consistently positioned itself among the leading African nations in terms of democracy, the rule of law, and the conduct of free and fair elections. Notably, this commitment to democratic governance did not begin with its rebirth in 1991, when it withdrew from the union with Somalia. Even before its brief independence in 1960, Somaliland had functioning political parties and a multi-party political environment under British protectorate rule. This demonstrates that Somaliland's democratic tradition is not recent but rather part of a longstanding political culture--emerging at a time when democracy and multi-party systems were largely absent across much of Africa. This enduring democratic culture is exemplified by the early formation of political parties during the British protectorate era, which laid the foundation for Somaliland's political landscape. The Somali National Society (SNS), founded in Burco in 1945, later evolved into the Somali National League (SNL), formally declared at a conference in 1947, becoming a leading force in the independence movement. Alongside the SNL, the United Somali Party (USP), established in 1958, and the National United Front (NUF), founded in 1954, played key roles in the political landscape. The SNL allied with the USP to form the SNL-USP alliance. In the first parliamentary elections in Somaliland in 1960, this alliance won 32 of 33 seats--20 for the SNL and 12 for the USP--while the NUF secured the remaining seat.

Political commentary blog These events reflect the people of Somaliland's longstanding commitment to peaceful governance, political organization, and democratic values--distinguishing its trajectory from that of Somalia. After its withdrawal from the union with Somalia, Somaliland restored its system of governance and commitment to democracy. However, due to the widespread devastation and social disruption left by the atrocities committed by successive Somali administrations--particularly the military regime--there was no institutional framework ready to support democracy. In this context, the electoral process initially relied on traditional clan-based mechanisms before gradually transitioning into a universal, one-person, one-vote system--signifying substantial progress in democratic governance.

From traditional consensus to constitutional democracy

Following the restoration of its sovereignty in 1991, Somaliland adopted a gradual and context-specific approach to democratization. Rather than immediately introducing competitive electoral politics, the country initially relied on traditional clan conferences to establish legitimate political leadership, reconcile communities, and rebuild state institutions after years of armed conflict and institutional collapse. The election of President Abdirahman Ahmed Ali (Tuur) at the 1991 Burao Conference, followed by the peaceful election of President Mohamed Haji Ibrahim Egal at the 1993 Borama Conference and his re-election at the 1997 Hargeisa National Conference, represented critical transitional milestones that maintained political stability while laying the institutional foundations for constitutional governance. These conferences demonstrated Somaliland's ability to combine indigenous conflict-resolution mechanisms with modern principles of representative government, thereby creating broad political legitimacy during the early stages of state-building.

This transitional process culminated in the nationwide constitutional referendum of 31 May 2001, through which Somaliland formally adopted its Constitution by universal suffrage. An overwhelming 97.1% voted in favor, thereby approving the constitution and laying a solid foundation for democratic institutions and governance. The overwhelming public approval of the Constitution marked the country's transition from conference-based political selection to a competitive multiparty democratic system founded upon constitutionalism, the rule of law, and popular sovereignty. Building upon this constitutional framework, Somaliland has conducted successive local council, parliamentary, and presidential elections since 2002, progressively strengthening democratic governance through regular electoral competition, institutional continuity, peaceful transfers of power, and the consistent participation of both ruling and opposition parties.

Building on the successful 2002 local council elections, Somaliland conducted its first direct one-person, one-vote presidential election on 14 April 2003. Three candidates contested the presidency: incumbent Dahir Rayaale Kaahin of UDUB, Ahmed Mohamed Mohamoud (Silanyo) of Kulmiye, and Faysal Ali Hussein (Warabe) of UCID. Kaahin secured a narrow victory by only 80 votes, receiving 42.9% of the vote against Silanyo's 42.1% and Warabe's 15 %. Rather than contesting the outcome through violence, Silanyo accepted the Supreme Court's ruling and famously declared, "I will not sit on a seat that was gained through bloodshed." His concession became one of the defining moments of Somaliland's democratic development, demonstrating that political competition would be resolved through constitutional institutions rather than conflict and establishing an enduring precedent for peaceful democratic politics.

Political commentary blog This democratic progress continued with the 2005 House of Representatives election, in which 246 candidates competed for 82 seats, producing a legislature shared among UDUB, Kulmiye, and UCID. In 2010, Somaliland held its second direct presidential election, resulting in the victory of opposition candidate Ahmed Mohamed Mohamoud (Silanyo) over incumbent President Dahir Rayaale Kaahin. The peaceful acceptance of the election outcome and the subsequent transfer of power from the ruling party to the opposition further strengthened Somaliland's democratic credentials. In 2012, local council elections were held both to elect municipal representatives and to determine the country's three officially recognized national political parties. Kulmiye and UCID retained their status, while Waddani emerged as a new national party, replacing UDUB. Collectively, these successive elections demonstrated the continuity of competitive politics, institutional adaptation, and peaceful political change.

Unlike many post-conflict societies where elections have often intensified instability, Somaliland has demonstrated that competitive politics can reinforce political legitimacy and contribute to long-term peace and institutional resilience. The credibility of these electoral processes has been further reinforced by successive international election observation missions, which have consistently described Somaliland's elections as peaceful, competitive, transparent, and broadly consistent with democratic standards.

Somaliland has further distinguished itself through continuous efforts to strengthen electoral integrity and public confidence in democratic institutions. The introduction of biometric voter registration in 2008, followed by the nationwide adoption of an iris-based biometric system for voter registration, verification, and voting during the 2017 presidential election, made Somaliland the first country in the world to implement such a system. These reforms significantly reduced opportunities for electoral fraud, duplicate registration, and multiple voting while enhancing the credibility, transparency, and public acceptance of election outcomes. International election observers widely acknowledged these innovations as important contributions to electoral integrity, demonstrating Somaliland's commitment to improving democratic governance despite its continued lack of international recognition.

Perhaps the strongest evidence of Somaliland's democratic maturity is its repeated peaceful transfer of political power through competitive elections, together with its increasing domestic ownership of the electoral process. Presidential elections in 2010 and 2024 resulted in opposition victories over incumbent governments, with constitutional authority transferred peacefully and electoral outcomes accepted without significant political instability. Likewise, the 2021 parliamentary elections enabled the opposition to secure a legislative majority through democratic competition, further demonstrating the resilience of Somaliland's constitutional institutions. Equally significant, Somaliland has progressively increased domestic financing of its elections, contributing approximately 75% of the total electoral costs in 2024 despite receiving limited international support. Collectively, these developments demonstrate that Somaliland's democratic evolution extends well beyond the conduct of periodic elections. Rather, they reflect the consolidation of stable constitutional institutions, sustained political pluralism, electoral integrity, and peaceful democratic competition--qualities that distinguish Somaliland as one of the most institutionally resilient democratic polities in the Horn of Africa and provide compelling evidence of its effective statehood.

Geostrategic importance, regional role

Somaliland's stability and strategic location underscore its significance in regional and international security. This resilience stems from effective local governance, capable security forces, and strong sociopolitical cohesion. The government exercises substantial control over its territory, limiting the operational space for extremist groups such as the Islamic State and al-Shabaab, thereby reducing the need for international military intervention. Despite lacking international recognition, Somaliland has maintained relative security and functioning governance in a region otherwise marked by political violence and terrorism, as seen in neighboring Somalia.

Political commentary blog Situated along the Gulf of Aden near the Bab al-Mandab Strait, it commands one of the world's busiest maritime chokepoints. Moreover, Somaliland's governance model, geographic advantage, and proactive security measures--such as collaboration with international naval forces to protect shipping lanes--position it as a critical actor in curbing piracy, mitigating terrorism, and fostering regional stability. This was evident during 2007-2010, when pirate activity peaked along the Gulf of Aden; Somaliland's coast guard established observation posts along its 850-mile shoreline.

Somaliland's strategic and economic assets further reinforce its regional importance. The Port of Berbera, directly across from Yemen, has attracted significant international investment, including $442 million from DP World to upgrade infrastructure and enhance regional trade. Major projects such as the Berbera Corridor, linking the port to Ethiopia and the broader Horn of Africa, demonstrate Somaliland's potential as a stable and secure economic gateway for regional and global economic connectivity. Berbera Airport, with one of Africa's longest runways at 4,140 m, supports large cargo and military aircraft, expanding trade opportunities, attracting investment, and facilitating security collaborations.

Somaliland's case is fully aligned with the vision of the Abraham Accords, and realizing their geopolitical and economic promise requires formal recognition and deeper partnerships with Somaliland, given its strategic importance. Such a move would provide the international community with a reliable, democratic, and responsible long-term partner in the Horn of Africa, strengthening maritime security, freedom of navigation, regional stability, and sustainable economic cooperation. It would also offer the West a strategic foothold on the Gulf of Aden and ensure that the United States and its allies remain actively engaged in the region rather than allowing a strategic vacuum that could be exploited by rival powers such as China, which has already established influence in Somalia, Ethiopia, Djibouti, and Kenya.

Ethiopian election coverage These strategic realities underscore the importance of examining Somaliland's legal status and claim to international recognition in accordance with established principles of international law and effective democratic governance.

Case for international recognition, legal basis for statehood

Somaliland's case for international recognition and statehood is supported by a unique combination of historical, legal, and political factors. The African Union's 2005 fact-finding mission described Somaliland's case as "unique and self-justified in African political history" and "not a Pandora's box," urging the AU to establish a special mechanism to address it without prejudice. The mission emphasized that the 1960 union with Somalia was never ratified and collapsed disastrously, making Somaliland's claim historically distinct. On the ground, Somaliland demonstrates strong governance and democratic practices, including competitive local, presidential, and parliamentary elections, active political parties, and a relatively free press. Its institutions (be they executive, legislative, or judicial) function effectively, reflecting a commitment to the rule of law and self-governance.

From the perspective of international law, the Montevideo Convention of 1933 identifies four widely accepted criteria for statehood: a permanent population, defined territory, functioning government, and the capacity to enter into relations with other states, all of which Somaliland fulfills. Somaliland meets these criteria with a permanent population of 4-5 million, a defined territory corresponding to the former British Somaliland Protectorate, which gained independence on 26 June 1960, a functioning government and institutions (constitution ratified by referendum, elected authorities, judiciary, army, and police), and the capacity for external relations. This capacity is demonstrated by the DP World investment in Berbera Port, a Memorandum of Understanding with Ethiopia on leasing seaports, the upgrading of Berbera Military Airport by the UAE, the development of the Berbera Corridor with funding from the EU and the UK, and the maintenance of representative offices in Taiwan, the United States, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Sweden, Ethiopia, Kenya, and Djibouti.

Somaliland represents a 'unique and self-justified' case that should be assessed on its own historical and legal merits."

This established record of international engagement has recently been further demonstrated by Israel's formal re-recognition of Somaliland on 26 December 2025. This important diplomatic milestone provides further practical evidence that Somaliland possesses the capacity and is capable of exercising it to establish and maintain formal diplomatic relations with sovereign states. It also reflects growing international recognition of Somaliland's longstanding record of effective governance and responsible international engagement. Accordingly, this recent diplomatic development further reinforces Somaliland's fulfillment of the fourth criterion of statehood under the Montevideo Convention.

Beyond satisfying the Montevideo Convention's criteria for statehood, Somaliland's case also reflects the principle of self-determination exercised within its internationally recognized colonial boundaries. Its claim is reinforced by the doctrine of uti possidetis juris, which has guided African boundary settlement by preserving inherited colonial frontiers. Although some scholars have discussed Somaliland in relation to the doctrine of remedial secession, this article argues that Somaliland's claim is more accurately understood as one of restored sovereignty following the voluntary dissolution of a union between two previously independent states, rather than as a claim to unilateral secession from an existing state.

Furthermore, in line with Article 4 of the UN Charter of 1945, Somaliland has proven to be peace-loving and is able to fulfill international obligations, reinforcing its eligibility for UN membership. Even among unrecognized states, Somaliland is distinctive: unlike South Sudan, it does not seek to redraw borders but to restore colonial ones; unlike Taiwan, it is tied to a weaker counterpart; and unlike Palestine, its independence struggle is not activist-driven.

Somaliland Recognition: Counterarguments, outlining benefits, and cost of continued non-recognition

One of the principal arguments advanced against Somaliland's recognition is that it could encourage other claims to statehood elsewhere in Africa and undermine the African Union's long-standing commitment to preserving colonial borders. This concern, however, overlooks Somaliland's unique historical and legal circumstances. Somaliland is not seeking to redraw colonial boundaries or create a new state from an existing colony; rather, it seeks the restoration of the sovereignty it briefly exercised following its internationally recognized independence on 26 June 1960 before voluntarily entering into union with Somalia. Furthermore, the African Union's 2005 Fact-Finding Mission concluded that Somaliland's case is "unique and self-justified in African political history" and should not automatically be linked to other secessionist claims. Recognition of Somaliland would therefore constitute acknowledgment of a historically and legally exceptional case rather than establishing a precedent for altering Africa's internationally recognized borders.

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The recognition of Somaliland should not be viewed solely as benefiting Somaliland itself. Rather, it would advance broader international interests by strengthening peace and security in one of the world's most strategically significant maritime regions. A formally recognized Somaliland would provide the international community with a stable democratic partner capable of supporting maritime security, protecting freedom of navigation through the Gulf of Aden and the Bab al-Mandab Strait, strengthening counterterrorism cooperation, facilitating regional and international trade, and promoting responsible governance in the Horn of Africa. Recognition would therefore represent not only a legal acknowledgment of an existing political reality but also a practical investment in regional stability, economic connectivity, and international security.

While Somaliland has demonstrated remarkable resilience without international recognition, continued diplomatic isolation limits opportunities for deeper international cooperation in trade, infrastructure, maritime security, and counterterrorism. Recognition would enable stronger political, economic, and security partnerships while reinforcing Somaliland's democratic and institutional development. As geopolitical competition intensifies in the Red Sea and the Horn of Africa, maintaining the current policy of diplomatic ambiguity risks overlooking a stable and capable partner whose interests substantially align with those of the wider international community.

Political commentary blog Conclusion

Somaliland presents a compelling case for international re-recognition grounded in history, international law, democratic governance, and effective statehood. As a former British Protectorate, it attained internationally recognized independence on 26 June 1960 before voluntarily entering into union with the former Italian Somaliland. Following the collapse of that union, Somaliland restored its sovereignty and has, for more than three decades, maintained peace, established functioning democratic institutions, and exercised effective control over its defined territory despite the absence of international recognition. Its fulfilment of the widely accepted criteria for statehood under the Montevideo Convention, together with its demonstrated commitment to constitutional governance, democratic elections, the rule of law, and regional stability, provides a strong legal and practical basis for international recognition.

Somaliland's case is also historically and legally distinct from other claims to statehood. Recognition would not undermine the African Union's commitment to preserving inherited colonial boundaries but rather acknowledge the exceptional circumstances surrounding Somaliland's restoration of sovereignty. As the African Union's 2005 Fact-Finding Mission concluded, Somaliland represents a "unique and self-justified" case that should be assessed on its own historical and legal merits rather than through generalized concerns about separatist movements elsewhere on the continent.

Israel's recent decision to formally re-recognize Somaliland further demonstrates that Somaliland's international status is no longer solely a matter of historical or legal debate but an increasingly practical issue within contemporary diplomacy. While this recognition alone does not complete Somaliland's long-standing quest for broader international re-recognition, it marks an important diplomatic milestone and illustrates that Somaliland's claim is capable of gaining formal international acceptance. More importantly, it presents an opportunity for the wider international community to reassess Somaliland's claim based on the historical, legal, democratic, and strategic considerations examined throughout this article.

Beyond correcting a long-standing historical and legal anomaly, the recognition of Somaliland would advance broader international interests. It would strengthen peace and security in the Horn of Africa, safeguard freedom of navigation and maritime security along one of the world's most strategic sea lanes, reinforce counterterrorism cooperation, facilitate regional and international trade, and provide the international community with a stable, democratic, and responsible long-term partner. Conversely, continued non-recognition limits opportunities for deeper political, economic, and security cooperation while overlooking a capable actor whose demonstrated commitment to peace, democracy, and responsible governance serves both regional and global interests.

Recognition of Somaliland is therefore not merely the acknowledgement of an established political reality; it is also a forward-looking policy choice that aligns international practice with the principles of international law, democratic legitimacy, and effective governance. In an increasingly contested geopolitical environment, recognising Somaliland would strengthen regional stability, reinforce the rules-based international order, and establish a durable partnership with a proven democratic actor in one of the world's most strategically significant regions. AS

Editor's Note: Ahmed Abdullahi Duale is an environmental and development specialist with extensive experience across international non-governmental organizations, including Partner Aid, CESVI, World Concern, and ACTED, as well as the Somaliland Development Fund (SDF). He can be reached at yukraani05@gmail.com