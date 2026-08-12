Ethiopia: Unraveling the Political Settlement That Held Ethiopia Together

opinion

Addis Abeba — Ethiopia is approaching a dangerous precipice. The armed conflicts in Oromia and Amhara, and the possibility of renewed war in Tigray, are only the visible crises. Beneath them lies a quieter but far more consequential project: dismantling the political settlement that has held the country together for three decades. The Prosperity Party (PP) government's push to invalidate the 1991 political settlement and discard the 1995 constitution is not a necessary reform but a political rupture whose consequences will reverberate across the Horn of Africa.

The 1991 settlement emerged from decades of struggle against imperial centralization and military rule. Recognizing Ethiopia as a multinational polity, the 1995 constitution provided a framework for managing diversity and enshrined equality, self-determination, and federal autonomy. Ethiopia's relative peace and economic growth in the decades that followed were dividends of a political order designed to accommodate difference rather than suppress it. For a country with more than 80 nations and nationalities, the multinational federal framework was not symbolic; it was the only viable mechanism for coexistence.

A dialogue designed to fail

Today, that order is being quietly undone through the National Dialogue Commission, which the government presents as a mechanism for resolving conflict and charting a political future. National dialogues can reset political systems, rebuild trust, and establish sustainable peace when they are inclusive, nationally owned, and tied to implementable outcomes.

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The ongoing national dialogue in Ethiopia falls far short of these standards. It is not inclusive. The representatives of Ethiopia's conflicting parties are not among the 4,000 participants who approvingly applauded the prime minister's patently divisive speech and appear to be hand-picked regime loyalists. Tigray is not officially represented. A national dialogue that excludes armed actors, opposition parties, and representatives from regional states strips the process of legitimacy. It becomes performance, not negotiation.

Many of the issues selected for deliberation are not matters that divide Ethiopians. Judicial impartiality, IDP return, human rights, secularism, and farmers' and pastoralists' concerns are rights that must be respected, not topics for political bargaining. Corruption must cease, not be debated. Elevating mundane matters to the level of controversy appears designed to crowd out real constitutional disputes--over federalism, self-determination, regional autonomy, and the distribution of power.

More troubling is the exclusion of a transformative outcome. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has foreclosed any possibility of political transition in speeches he delivered at the launching of the National Dialogue Commission and again during the recent opening session. A national dialogue that excludes political transition is doomed. No dialogue can succeed when the ruling party refuses to contemplate sharing power or acknowledging its role in the country's crises.

Social affairs analysis

A national dialogue that excludes political transition is doomed."

Decades of global experience show national dialogues fail when political elites co-opt them. Addressing parliament on 7 July 2026, and the launch programme on 15 July 2026, the prime minister reiterated his position that the forum is designed not to resolve conflict but to legitimise a constitutional overhaul already decided behind closed doors. Reports from the forum indicate that proposed outcomes aim to scrap the current constitution and replace it with one aligned with the PP's longstanding goal of invalidating the 1991 settlement.

Constitutional vandalism in real time

The anticipated constitutional revision is not a response to popular demand for restructuring. It is a top-down effort to recentralise authority in ways that echo Ethiopia's most troubled eras. The move comes amid conflict, economic strain, and diplomatic friction. Ethiopia's institutions are fragile, and its social fabric is frayed. A constitutional misadventure under these conditions is reckless.

The greatest danger lies in normalising constitutional vandalism. Ethiopia's constitution is the product of decades of sacrifice against the imperial monarchy (1916-1974) and the military regime (1974-91). Its principles--freedom, equality, rule of law, multinational federalism, and self-determination--were hard-won. Discarding them now is to discard the lessons of Ethiopia's turbulent history. Ethiopia has already witnessed the imposition of centralised power over unwilling regions elicit resistance, insurgency, and cycles of war. The PP's project risks returning the country to this pattern.

Signs of reversion to pre-1991 patterns of exclusion and instability are commonplace. Between 2020 and 2022, an alliance of an imperial elite nostalgic for centralised rule and regional middle powers indifferent to Ethiopians' well-being waged a genocidal war against Tigray, openly endorsing the destruction of an entire population. Foreign actors prioritise their own interests and back the PP so long as it serves their aims. Supported by the UAE, financially and militarily, the PP government has continued to carry out atrocity crimes against the Oromia and Amhara regions.

Regression is reinforced through cultural homogenisation. The PP's forced translation and performance of patriotic Oromo songs into Amharic is an assimilationist scheme to erase Oromo identity and reverse gains in cultural autonomy. It symbolically reverses the recognition that Ethiopia's ethnonations gained after a struggle stretching over generations. Cultural suppression is paired with political repression, exile, and co-optation, signalling a return to a political imagination in which diversity is treated as a threat.

Constitutional vandalism also threatens to deepen ongoing conflicts. The wars in Oromia and Amhara are symptoms of a political order under strain. These and other regions are signalling they will not accept unilateral constitutional changes. Excluding legitimate political actors, sidelining regional voices, and relying on coercion will intensify the crisis.

A regional crisis in the making

The implications of unending war extend beyond Ethiopia. The Horn of Africa is a region where domestic skirmishes quickly become regional instability. Ethiopia's conflicts have strained relations with Sudan, Eritrea, and Somalia. Neighbours must understand that a constitutional rupture delegitimising regional autonomy and fuelling internal wars will spill over. Reassessing their policies toward the Ethiopian government and democratic resistance forces is an act of self-preservation.

The international community must likewise reconsider its approach. The PP regime is incapable of bringing peace. Ethiopia's stability is central to the Horn's security architecture. A government that dismantles constitutional safeguards, suppresses cultural identity, and wages war on its own citizens cannot be a reliable partner. External actors should press the PP to negotiate or stop enabling authoritarian reversals.

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The way forward

Avoiding repetition of past failures requires urgency. The armed opposition must renew its commitment to the democratic struggle and step up efforts to protect the gains achieved through sacrifice. This moment also demands coordination among all groups committed to constitutionalism, equality, and democratic governance.

Coordination must advance into consensus. Any constitutional revision must be lawful, inclusive, and representative. For now, an inclusive transitional programme grounded in the existing constitutional framework that addresses security, transitional justice, and transparent election of legitimate representatives is essential.

The PP is rewriting Ethiopia's future unilaterally and with impunity. The question is whether citizens, political organisations, and regional partners will allow the dismantling of a constitutional order that offered the country its most peaceful era. The stakes are clear: preserve the principles of 1991 or return to instability. Ethiopia cannot afford the latter. AS

Editor's Note: The author of this article, Ezekiel Gebissa, is a Professor of History and African Studies at Kettering University in Flint, Michigan. He can be reached at egebissa@kettering.edu. The co-author, Taha Abdi, is a founding member of the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF).