Ethiopia: FAO Seeks $50m to Help 4.66 Million Ethiopians As El Niño Raises Drought, Flood Risks

Addis Abeba — The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) is seeking US$50 million to assist 4.66 million people in Ethiopia facing worsening food insecurity and livelihood losses as the country braces for the impacts of a forecast El Niño event, according to a new urgent call for assistance by FAO.

The assistance, covering June 2026 to March 2027, will target 114 woredas where anticipatory action has been activated against drought, including areas in Afar, Amhara, northern Somali and Tigray, as well as flood-prone areas in southern Somali, South Ethiopia and South West Ethiopia.

Ethiopian election coverage The FAO warning comes amid growing international concern over the potential humanitarian consequences of the emerging El Niño cycle. The UN has warned that El Niño-related climate disruptions could push an additional 49 million people into acute hunger globally by the end of 2027, adding to pressure on already fragile food systems.

In Ethiopia, the risks are unfolding against a backdrop of repeated climate shocks and conflict-related disruptions. FAO said recurrent droughts, floods, erratic rainfall and land degradation have reduced agricultural productivity and weakened food systems, while conflict and insecurity have disrupted markets and constrained access to essential services.

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The organization warned that the forecast El Niño event could further exacerbate these vulnerabilities, with drought anticipated during the June-September kiremt season and an increased risk of flooding between October and December.

Ethiopian election coverage Historically, El Niño events have suppressed kiremt rainfall across central, northern, northeastern and eastern Ethiopia while increasing the likelihood of heavy rainfall and flooding in southern and southeastern lowland areas later in the year.

The threat is particularly serious for Ethiopia's agriculture-dependent economy. Kiremt rains account for more than 70% of national crop production and underpin the livelihoods of millions of rural households, according to FAO. Below-average rainfall combined with above-average temperatures is expected to accelerate soil-moisture loss, reduce crop establishment and yields, limit water and pasture availability and increase stress on livestock production.

"Forecast below-average rainfall and above-average temperatures are expected to accelerate soil moisture loss, reduce crop establishment and yield potential, limit water and pasture availability, and increase stress on livestock production."

The agency also warned that anticipated flooding could damage productive assets, infrastructure and agricultural land. The combined impacts could reduce crop and livestock production, weaken food availability and access, and trigger displacement, further worsening food security and nutrition conditions.

Tigray already experiencing climate-related shocks

The warning has particular significance for Tigray, where communities are already confronting severe humanitarian vulnerabilities following years of conflict and disruption.

Earlier this month, heavy rain and strong winds destroyed more than 20 temporary shelters at the "70 Kare" (Seba Kare) internally displaced persons (IDP) displaced from Western Tigray, leaving vulnerable displaced families without adequate shelter and injuring several residents, including elderly people.

These incidents have added to a humanitarian situation already strained by the legacy of war, displacement, food insecurity and increasingly erratic weather patterns.

The July hailstorm was reported amid concerns over El Niño-linked climate shocks affecting the region.

Of the 114 woredas identified nationally for anticipatory measures, 84 woredas across Afar, Amhara, northern Somali and Tigray regions have been classified as priority levels one and two, depending on the severity of anticipated needs.

More broadly, more than 163 woredas have been identified as vulnerable, with 114 woredas, where an estimated 9.3 million people reside, already triggered for anticipatory action by the Ethiopia Disaster Risk Management Commission.

Ethiopian election coverage The emerging conditions are also raising wider concerns across the Horn of Africa, where humanitarian and climate agencies have cautioned that altered rainfall patterns associated with El Niño could undermine crop production and worsen food insecurity.

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"Without timely anticipatory action and early response interventions, vulnerable agropastoral and pastoral households will face worsening food insecurity and increased humanitarian needs," FAO cautioned. The agency said early action is critical to safeguard food production, strengthen household resilience and protect the lives and livelihoods of those most at risk.

FAO cites Ethiopia's 2024-2025 Demographic and Health Survey, noting that 40% of children under five are stunted and 5% are wasted, while 82% of rural households depend on agriculture for their livelihoods.

Strong El Niño conditions are expected to reduce crop yields, food production and livestock productivity. With drought triggers already met in affected woredas and flooding forecast for pastoral areas in southern and southeastern Ethiopia, the agency said "urgent anticipatory actions and early response measures are critical."