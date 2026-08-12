Kenya: Plan Afloat to Introduce Kabbadi in School, Youth Groups After Latest Success At African Championships

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 12, 2026 - Kenya Kabbadi Union (KKU) founding president Silas Jakakimba says they will intensify efforts to grow the sport around the country following the country's triumph at the African Kabbadi Championships in Zanzibar.

Jakakimba said the strategy will involve grounding the sport at the schools level as well as county-based youth groups.

"As the captain of the back-end engine, I express, on behalf of the players and Kenyan youth involved in this sport, our profound gratitude. We remain keen on continuing with the county-chapter programmes where we have endeavoured to partner with other stakeholders to ground the sport in schools and county-based youth groups," he said.

Kenya emerged the best of six competitors -- which included Uganda, Rwanda, Zambia, Burundi as well as the hosts -- successfully defending the title they won two years ago.

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They beat next-door neighbours Uganda in a pulsating final on Tuesday night to clinch the coveted honour.

Jakakimba described the latest success of the team as the fruits of seeds planted many years ago.

"Hongera sana sana to The Boys! For the record, Kenya has a strong global standing at No. 10 worldwide, coming ahead of giants like the USA, the UK, Germany and of course, No. 1 on the continent," he said.

He also attributed the success to collaboration with a number of stakeholders.

"As the Founding President, I can say we have remained afloat through challenges but importantly, momentous success stories both here at home and across the world. Through stakeholders support, particularly the Government of The Republic of Kenya / Ministry of Sports & Youth Affairs and The International Kabbadi Federation based in India, the Kabaddi sport has overtime grown in Kenya and we currently have several professional players in Europe, India, the United States - and all over the world," Jakakimba said.

Hopefully, with their latest success, and accompanying prestige on the world stage, selling Kabbadi to schools and youth groups around the country will not need much convincing for young people to troop to it in their numbers.