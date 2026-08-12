Ethiopia Hands Over Burhakaba Base After Nearly 12 Years As Aussom Faces Mounting Funding Crisis

Addis Abeba — Ethiopia has handed over its forward operating base in Burhakaba, a strategic town in Somalia's Bay region, to Somali security forces as part of the ongoing transition toward greater Somali responsibility for national security, according to Somali Guardian.

Discover moreRed Sea securityPoliticalNews The African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) said the handover was formally completed on 8 August, with support from the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS). The base, which had been held by Ethiopian National Defence Force (ENDF) troops since 2014, was transferred to the 60th Division of the Somali National Army.

AUSSOM described the transfer as part of the gradual handover of security responsibilities to Somali national forces. Ethiopian troops have maintained a presence in Burhakaba for nearly 12 years, including under the previous African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) before the transition to AUSSOM.

Burhakaba, located about 185km northwest of Mogadishu along the road linking the Somali capital with Baidoa, is surrounded by areas controlled or contested by Al-Shabaab. The transfer therefore comes amid concerns over the capacity of Somali forces to independently secure some areas as international forces gradually reduce their presence.

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National dialogue resources The report also cited separate accounts, including Radio Dalsan, suggesting that Ethiopian forces could hand over additional positions in Bay region to Somali forces in the coming weeks. These reports have not been independently confirmed.

The development comes as AUSSOM faces mounting financial and logistical challenges. Somalia has reportedly sought a two-year extension of the presence of foreign forces, while the mission's current mandate is scheduled to expire on 31 December 2026.

Ethiopia joins call for sustained AUSSOM support

Discover moreEthiopia travel guideWar & ConflictGovernmentNews subscription serviceSocial affairs analysisPolitical imprisonment memoirsMedia freedom advocacyLaw justice updatesInvestigative journalism reports Ethiopia is among the troop-contributing countries seeking continued international support for AUSSOM as Somali forces assume greater responsibility for security.

Addis Ababa guide At an extraordinary summit of AUSSOM troop-contributing countries and the Federal Government of Somalia held in Kampala, Uganda, on 31 July, Ethiopia joined Burundi, Djibouti, Egypt, Kenya and Uganda in calling for the mission's mandate to be extended by 18 to 24 months.

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The appeal followed a US decision not to support the continuation of UNSOS beyond AUSSOM's current mandate. Washington has reportedly indicated that it would not oppose renewal of AUSSOM itself but would oppose a UN Security Council resolution extending the UN logistical support arrangement.

The Addis Ababa-based policy research institute Amani Africa said the Kampala summit highlighted the growing gap between the mission's operational requirements and available financing and logistical support.

The summit's communiqué called on the troop-contributing countries to establish a joint task force and work toward convening a donors' conference aimed at securing predictable financing for the mission.

Discover morePolitical commentary blogIndependent media supportEthiopian political analysis Uganda also called for African-led arrangements to sustain security operations beyond 2026. Amani Africa, however, has warned that without a viable financing and logistical framework, troop-contributing countries may need to prepare for shorter-term arrangements alongside a broader transition to alternative security mechanisms.

Meanwhile, UNSOS has begun preparations that could indicate a scaling down of its operations. On 6 August, the UN office issued a request for expressions of interest for licensed auctioneers to facilitate the sale of UN-owned assets in Somalia, including vehicles, generators, accommodation units, communications and IT equipment and other infrastructure.

The move comes as Ethiopia's handover in Burhakaba underscores the broader transition underway in Somalia: Ethiopian forces and other international contingents are gradually transferring security responsibilities to Somali forces while AUSSOM's future financing and mandate remain uncertain.