Kenya: KFS Turns to Space Technology to Track Kenya's Forests and Boost Tree-Growing Drive

Nairobi — The Kenya Forest Service (KFS) is turning to satellite technology and Earth observation data to strengthen monitoring of the country's forests as Kenya accelerates efforts to expand national tree cover.

Chief Conservator of Forests Alex Lemarkoko held talks with Kenya Space Agency (KSA) Director General Hillary Kipkosgei on Wednesday to explore collaboration in using space-based technologies to improve forest conservation and management.

The partnership is expected to strengthen the National Forest Resources Assessment by providing more accurate and timely information on forest cover, restoration activities and areas requiring intervention.

KFS said integrating space technology into forest monitoring would improve the ability of authorities to measure progress and identify gaps in conservation efforts.

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"Through space-based technologies and data-driven monitoring, KFS and KSA can strengthen tracking of forest cover, tree-growing and restoration efforts, identify priority areas for intervention, and enhance evidence-based decision-making for sustainable forest management," the Service said.

KFS said satellite imagery, geospatial technology and Earth observation data would enable the government to track changes in forest cover and assess the progress of tree-growing programmes more effectively.

The technology is also expected to help identify priority areas for restoration and support evidence-based decisions on the management of Kenya's forests.

The collaboration comes as the government pursues its 15 Billion Tree Growing Programme and works towards achieving 30 per cent national tree cover by 2032.

For KFS, access to Earth observation data could also provide an important tool for verifying restoration activities and determining whether tree-growing efforts are translating into sustained increases in forest cover.