Nigeria: FG Committed to Healthcare Delivery Nationwide, Says Permanent Secretary

Benin — The Federal Government is committed to reshaping health delivery system in the country through innovative and funding of healthcare facilities across the nation.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Daju Kachollom, disclosed this in Benin Wednesday during the inauguration of some projects at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) to mark one year anniversary of Prof. Idia Ize-Iyamu as the Chief Medical Director (CMD).

The permanent secretary, represented by the Medical Director of the National Orthopedic Hospital, Benin, Dr. Philip Ugbodaga, urged support for the President Bola Tinubu presidency to continue to energize the health sector for the good of all.

She affirmed the Federal Government's commitment to strengthening healthcare delivery under President Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda.

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She praised the CMD, the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Benin, for actualizing the mandate that the ministry and the president has given her to help to transform and bring to the teeming masses the goodies of democracy.

Kachollom, who performed the unveiling of the Special Investigation Unit (SIU), among other projects, commended the CMD of the UBTH for her remarkable achievements in her first year in office.

She praised the CMD for her prudent management, visionary leadership, and efforts to improve infrastructure and clinical services, describing her as a beacon of hope and a trailblazer as the hospital's first female chief medic.

Kachollom said the achievements recorded within 365 days demonstrated her commitment to transforming the hospital and improving healthcare delivery.

She pledged to submit a comprehensive report, supported by photographic evidence, to the Minister of Health for further commendation.

Facilities inspected include renovated security facilities, a 65-bed Accident and Emergency complex, an expanded mortuary upgraded from 72 to 460 chambers, a multi-faith centre, premium and regular renal dialysis units, a child-friendly paediatric clinic, a revitalised oxygen plant, a geriatric ward, a 160-slice CT scan, a special investigation unit, dental and oncology centres and improved theatre facilities.

Prof. Ize-Iyamu, the CMD, said that the extensive infrastructural and service upgrades undertaken by her administration is to improve patient care and experiences.

The CMD said the projects were driven by the need to provide patients with safe, dignified and world-class healthcare services.

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The CMD stressed that UBTH remains a one-stop tertiary healthcare institution with specialist services covering neurosurgery, oncology, dentistry, eye care, renal services and other complex medical needs.

She reaffirmed the hospital's commitment to providing quality healthcare to all patients irrespective of age, gender, tribe, religion or social status, noting that sickness knows no boundaries.

Ize-Iyamu also announced plans to extend its impact to underserved communities through its comprehensive health centre at Udo, where 5,000 people will receive free medical services, including cataract surgery and other treatments.

A new dental centre equipped with two dental chairs, mobile units and X-ray facilities will also be inaugurated at the centre.

She thanked the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, development partners, donors, staff and other stakeholders for their support, assuring them that UBTH would continue to improve its facilities and patient experience while remaining open to the public.