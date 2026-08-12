Rwanda: 78 Suspects in Illicit Alcohol Crimes Head to Prosecution

Cases of 78 suspects arrested in connection with a crackdown on illicit and non-compliant alcoholic beverages have been forwarded to the National Public Prosecution Authority (NPPA), according to Thierry Murangira, the spokesperson of Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB).

The suspects' files were handed over to the prosecution on Monday, August 10, marking a new stage in investigations into the production and distribution of alcoholic products that do not meet required standards.

ALSO READ: Illicit alcohol: Inside charges against company owners, managers in custody

"Overall, the suspects are facing allegations in connection with administering to another person a substance that may cause death or seriously alter the person's health, as well as forgery and use of forged documents, embezzlement and non-compliance with authority," Murangira told The New Times.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Some of the suspects were presented to the public last Thursday, August 6, following investigations targeting companies involved in the production and supply of alcoholic beverages.

ALSO READ: 80 including public servants, arrested in illicit alcohol crackdown

They include Samuel Ntihanabayo, also known as Kazungu, the Chief Executive Officer of Ingufu Gin Ltd; Fulgence Twahirwa, a quality controller; and Donias Katushabe, the company's production manager.

At Kerry Taste & Nutrition Rwanda Ltd, the suspects include Oluwatosin Ajayi, operations manager; Belinda Kayihura Mudahogora, site and production manager; and Alpha Peter Hamuduni, supply chain manager.

Others include Juvenal Ndayisenga, owner of Bio Hap Ltd; Eric Gatare, owner of Ebenezer Company Ltd; Alexandre Bereti, production manager at Sakaza Fruits Processing Ltd; and Gilbert Safari, factory manager at the same company.

ALSO READ: FDA suspends imports of over 50 alcoholic beverages

Olivier UwIshema, production manager at Sina Gerard/Ese Urwibutso, and Beatrice Gahongayire, owner of Africana Buffalo Product Ltd, are also among the suspects.

Authorities have in recent weeks stepped up inspections, recalls and enforcement measures against manufacturers, distributors and retailers suspected of producing or selling non-compliant alcoholic products.

More than 140 companies have been closed and hundreds of alcohol brands recalled since August 2.

The crackdown follows growing concern over the health consequences associated with the consumption of illicit alcoholic beverages.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Legal Affairs Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

ALSO READ: Standards body withdraws S-Mark for over 80 alcoholic beverages

Health officials said more than 50 people had died since the beginning of 2026 and more than 100 others had lost their sight after consuming illicit alcoholic beverages.

More than 500 people had also sought medical treatment, according to health officials.