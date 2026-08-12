Nigeria: Zenith Bank/ NBBF Women's Basketball League to Tip Off August 16

The 2026 edition of the annual national Women's Basketball League is set to start in two centres on August 17.

This tournament which is the apex women's basketball league in the country, is sponsored by Zenith Bank Plc in conjunction with the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF).

Secretary General of the NBBF, Amina Amanchi, on Monday confirmed that all was set for the women's league.

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Amanchi added that the NBBF board led by Engr. Amadu Musa Kida, was set for the event which starts in two centres -Lagos and Jos- in the next few days.

The women's league is divided into Atlantic and Savannah centres which will see four teams each qualify from there to play in the finals in Lagos after the Phase 1 and Phase 2 hostilities.

"Lagos centre is the Atlantic and the league starts on August 16 while that of Jos, which is the Savannah Centre starts on August 17," Amanchi, the NBBF General Secretary said.

Teams expected to compete for honours in the Atlantic Conference include; First Bank, Sunshine Angels, IGP Queens, First Deep Waters, Delta Force, MFM, Dolphins and Bayelsa Whales.

For the Savannah Conference with Jos as venue this term, the teams expected to file out are; Nigeria Customs, Royal Aces, Titans, Nasarawa Babes, Kada Angels, Nigeria Army, Plateau Rocks and the Air Warriors of Abuja.

The Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank, Dame (Dr.) Adaora Umeoji, says the organistaion was delighted that the flagship sports event is on centre stage again.

"We look forward to this every year because we are proud that this tournament has over the years produced superstars for Nigeria and place our country above all others on the continent.

"The women's national team, D'Tigress, have also made huge impact at global stage for the Olympic Games and FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup. This time, we expect some players to emerge and transit to the next level in the national team," Umeoji concluded with enthusiasm.