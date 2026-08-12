Ethiopia: ENDC Announces Four Nat'l Dialogue Working Groups Reach Consensus On Recommendations

Addis Ababa — Four working groups participating in Ethiopia's ongoing national dialogue have reached consensus on recommendations developed through deliberations on four agenda pillars, the Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission (ENDC) announced.

The working groups, each comprising 500 participants, have been deliberating on eight agenda areas identified by the ENDC Council.

The national dialogue conference, which began on July 15, 2026, is being conducted through separate working groups, with each 500-member group assigned to deliberate on one of the eight agenda pillars.

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According to a social media post by the Commission, the working group deliberating on Religious Affairs and the group discussing Peacebuilding reached consensus on their respective compiled recommendations on August 11.

The participants confirmed their agreement by signing the minutes prepared after their deliberations.

On the same day, two other working groups also reached consensus on their recommendations.

The first group, which deliberated on Structure and Form of Government, agreed on its compiled recommendations and signed the relevant minutes.

The working group deliberating on Anti-Corruption and Good Governance likewise reached consensus on its recommendations and signed the prepared minutes.

The Commission said participants deliberating on the remaining agenda areas are expected to consolidate their recommendations and reach agreement through the same process in the coming days.

The ongoing deliberations constitute a key stage in the national dialogue process, as participants from the respective working groups examine issues identified for discussion, consolidate their views, and formulate recommendations through an organized deliberative process.

The recommendations emerging from the working groups are expected to form part of the outcomes of the national dialogue process as the Commission proceeds with deliberations on the remaining agenda areas.