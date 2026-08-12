Ethiopia: Some 30 African Countries Visited Mesob One-Stop Platform to Share Ethiopia's Experience

Addis Ababa — Nearly 30 African countries have visited the MESOB, a digital and physical one-stop public service platform that integrates multiple federal and regional government agencies under a single roof experience, Zerihun Abebe, African Affairs Director-General at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

According to the Director-General, MESOB is one of the experiences Ethiopia is sharing with African partners as part of its Pan-African approach.

Ethiopia developed the platform while also drawing lessons from African countries, including Kenya and Rwanda, he added.

"We are giving back to Africa what we have developed. We are simply sharing our experience and also telling them that this is something driven by Africans. This is from Africa and for Africans," the Director-General said.

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African resident ambassadors who visited the MESOB platform yesterday have praised the one-stop government service center, describing it as an experience that could be emulated by other African countries.

Visiting a center at the MESOB headquarters, they were able to see Ethiopia's approach to providing government services through integrated physical, mobile and digital platforms.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Rwanda's Ambassador Charles Karamba said MESOB provides convenient and accessible services to citizens and demonstrates the importance of governments using technology to improve public service delivery.

"What is special about MESOB Center is that it comes to provide very good and easy services to Ethiopian people," the Ambassador said.

He noted that the center's service model could help reduce corruption by minimizing unnecessary contact between service providers and citizens.

"Corruption is a cancer and corruption delays development," the Ambassador said, adding that reducing direct contact between service providers and citizens seeking services can help reduce opportunities for corruption.

Ambassador Karamba also stated that MESOB provides convenient and accessible services to citizens and demonstrates the importance of governments using technology to improve public service delivery.

Further noting MESOB's physical, mobile and digital service channels for making it possible to reach citizens who may not be able to visit the center in person, the Rwandan ambassador called for greater technology and knowledge sharing among African countries.

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For his part, Namibia's Ambassador Mbapeua Muvangua described MESOB as an impressive model that Namibia could learn from.

"I am very much impressed. It is something to emulate," he said.

He recalled that a Namibian delegation visited Ethiopia last year for benchmarking and said the country could invite Ethiopian experts to support the establishment of a service center tailored to Namibia's population.

Ambassador Muvangua said the speed of service delivery, particularly passport services, was among the aspects that impressed him most.

"The technology that you use, we need to learn a lot from you and really be able to implement with your assistance," he added.

Ambassador Muvangua stressed the importance of sharing technical knowledge among African countries, saying countries could learn from others that have advanced in particular areas.