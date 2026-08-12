Namibia: Legal Aid Clinic Bridges Justice, Education

The University of Namibia Legal Aid Clinic (Unam LAC) plays a dual role in Namibia's justice system, providing free legal assistance to vulnerable communities while giving final-year law students practical experience.

Established in 2006 and headed by Professor Sam Amoo, the legal clinic was created to complement academic legal training with hands-on experience while assisting people who cannot afford private legal representation.

Former justice minister Yvonne Dausab, the executive dean of the Faculty of Commerce, Management and Law and supervising legal practitioners at the Unam Legal Aid Clinic, said the clinic was established to help address the unequal access to justice experienced by many Namibians.

"The clinic seeks to address the fracture of unequal access to justice within Namibia's legal system. Many marginalised and disadvantaged individuals face significant obstacles when seeking legal assistance, largely because they cannot afford private legal representation and advice," Dausab said. The legal clinic is coordinated by Dausab and her colleague Samuel Edegware and assesses potential matters according to financial need, educational value for students and potential community impact.

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Applicants are generally assessed using a net monthly income of N$10 000 as a guideline for affordability. However, financial need is not the only consideration, as cases are also selected based on the learning opportunities they provide to students and their potential to advance the public interest.

Breakdown

Family law accounts for a significant portion of the matters handled by the legal clinic. These cases include, but are not limited to, domestic violence, divorce, child maintenance disputes, international child custody matters and birth registrations.

The legal clinic also assists with labour disputes, particularly unfair dismissals, unfair labour practices, sexual harassment and workplace victimisation. It accepts a limited number of medical negligence cases and criminal appeals, with criminal appeals restricted to clients who are currently incarcerated.

The legal clinic also seeks to advance public interest through strategic litigation in cases that could have a broader legal, social or policy impact beyond the individual litigant.

For final-year law students, the legal clinic provides an opportunity to move beyond textbooks and lectures and experience the realities of legal practice.

Dausab said students work on real cases under the supervision of qualified legal practitioners and academics, allowing them to develop the skills needed to enter the profession.

"The legal clinic is an essential component of the Unam School of Law curriculum. It plays a pivotal role in preparing final-year law students for professional practice. Through the legal clinic, students gain invaluable hands-on experience by working on real cases under the supervision of admitted legal practitioners," she said.

The legal clinic maintains professional standards through a structured supervision system. Students report to their supervisors at different stages of a matter, while their work is reviewed and guided by supervising legal practitioners.

Supervisors retain overall responsibility for matters and represent clients in court where necessary, ensuring that clients receive professional and ethical legal services while students gain practical experience.

For final-year law student Takomborerwa Shenje, the experience has provided lessons that extend beyond legal theory.

"The benefits are twofold. There are benefits for the students and then there are benefits for people," Shenje said.

She said students gain practical skills such as drafting, legal research, filing documents and interacting with clients while also gaining a better understanding of the circumstances faced by people who may otherwise be excluded from accessing legal assistance.

Shenje said the legal clinic had also given her a broader perspective on the lives of disadvantaged people and taught her how to communicate and work with different individuals.

However, the legal clinic faces a major obstacle in meeting the demand for its services, namely funding.

Legal assistance

Dausab said the growing need for free legal assistance has placed pressure on the legal clinic's resources and limited the number of matters it can accept.

The financial constraints mean that some deserving applicants have to be turned away, despite the need for affordable legal assistance far exceeding the clinic's current capacity.

Another challenge is a lack of awareness among Namibians about their legal rights.

The legal clinic is working towards establishing comprehensive public awareness programmes and hopes to collaborate with organisations such as the Law Society of Namibia, the Society of Advocates, community-based organisations and government, through their Legal Aid Directorate and the Law Reform and Development Commission, to expand legal information initiatives.

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The legal clinic also plans to extend its services beyond Windhoek and into underserved and rural communities, where geographical and informational barriers can make access to justice even more difficult.

Dausab said the legal clinic's future aspirations include expanding its reach, strengthening access-to-justice initiatives and enhancing the practical training provided to law students.

The Unam Legal Aid Clinic therefore remains more than a training ground for aspiring lawyers.

Through its dual mandate, it is helping future legal practitioners understand the realities of their profession while providing vulnerable Namibians with an avenue to seek legal assistance.

Its work highlights the importance of ensuring that access to justice is not determined solely by a person's ability to pay for legal representation.