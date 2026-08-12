Ghana: Prez Mahama Reorganises National Security Secretariat, Names New Officials

President John Dramani Mahama has approved a reorganisation of the National Security Council Secretariat, resulting in new appointments and reassignments within the security structure.

The changes were announced in a statement issued by the Presidency on Tuesday, August 11, 2026.

Under the reorganisation, Major (Rtd.) General William Ayamdo, a former Chief of Army Staff, has been appointed Deputy National Security Coordinator in charge of Operations.

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Mr. Yaw Donkor, who previously served as National Security Coordinator, has been reassigned as Director of Intelligence and Research at the Office of the National Security Advisor.

The President also appointed Mr. Adamu Saaka as Director of Logistics and Transport.

Ms. Faustina Effah-Boadi has been named Officer in Charge of the Human Security Department, while DCOP (Rtd.) Peter Ndekugri has been appointed Officer in Charge of the Special Investigations Unit.

In addition, ACP Alhassan Osman has been reassigned to the Ghana Police Service for further deployment.

According to the statement, all the appointments and reassignments take immediate effect.

The statement was signed by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Member of Parliament and Spokesperson to the President as well as Minister for Government Communications.

The Presidency indicated that the changes form part of efforts to strengthen the National Security Council Secretariat and improve its operations.