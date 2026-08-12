Ghana: Health Ministry Denies Shortage of HIV Medicines in Ghana

The Ministry of Health has rejected claims that Ghana is facing a shortage of antiretroviral medicines (ARVs) used in the treatment of HIV.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, the ministry responded to concerns raised by the Network of Persons Living with HIV in Ghana (NAP+ Ghana) and assured the public that the medicines remain available at designated health facilities across the country.

The ministry stated that it was inaccurate to suggest that ARVs were unavailable in Ghana. According to it, patients can continue to receive treatment and care at approved health facilities.

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It explained that it was currently restocking medical commodities at the Medical Stores as part of its routine procurement and supply programme. The ministry added that plans were far advanced to complete the restocking process and ensure continuous availability of medicines.

The statement noted that the ongoing efforts were aimed at ensuring timely distribution of ARVs and other essential health commodities to health facilities nationwide.

The ministry denied reports that antiretroviral medicines had expired at the port. It indicated that it was working with relevant stakeholders to ensure effective management and timely clearance of medical supplies.

According to the ministry, it has engaged NAP+ Ghana and assured the organisation of its open-door policy in addressing concerns related to the availability and distribution of ARVs.

The ministry further stated that it remained committed to working constructively with all stakeholders to ensure that persons living with HIV have uninterrupted access to the medicines and health services they need.

It assured the public, especially persons living with HIV, that it would continue to take the necessary measures to guarantee the availability and fair distribution of antiretroviral medicines across Ghana.