Ghana: V/R Minister Supports Volta Para Athletes With Cash, Provisions

12 August 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By GNA

Mr James Gunu, the Volta Regional Minister, has donated GH¢10,000 and five bags of rice to the Volta para athletes team to support their upcoming tournament.

The cash and food donations aim to boost the team's preparation and morale ahead of the highly anticipated 6th Inter-Regional Wheelchair Basketball competition.

The flagship tournament is scheduled to take place at the Ho Sports Stadium from August 14-17.

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The event serves as a platform to promote social inclusion and empower persons with disabilities through competitive sports.

Mr Gunu presented the items to the team when the leadership of the Volta Para Sports and Mobility Empowerment Association (VPMEA), led by its President, Madam Betty Gharbin, paid a courtesy call on him.

The minister lauded the resilience of the athletes and charged them to target the ultimate prize.

The minister reiterated that the Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC) remained firmly dedicated to championing sports development.

Mr Gunu promised that his outfit would continue providing strategic support, transport coordination, and security arrangements to ensure the tournament runs safely and successfully.

Madam Betty Gharbin, the President of VPMEA, disclosed that the event would bring together athletes from five regions, with an estimated 150 participants expected.

She expressed profound gratitude to the Regional Minister for his timely intervention.

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