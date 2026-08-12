Rwanda: Dear Rwanda, Send the Alcohol to Us

Rwanda is preparing to destroy up to 47,000 litres of alcoholic drinks, including some Ugandan brands, and I have spent the better part of the day trying to understand why our neighbours would choose such a cruel and unusual form of regional diplomacy.

Or maybe they are engaging in some undocumented ritual they are just refusing to reveal?

Forty-seven thousand litres! Not 47 litres. Not a few cartons that somebody forgot to declare properly at the border. Forty-seven thousand litres of alcohol is the kind of quantity that requires a groggy Military General, a meeting, a committee, a feasibility study and, if necessary, an emergency summit of the East African Community.

It is not something you simply pour into the earth and walk away from as though you have just disposed of a bucket of dirty water in Katanga slum.

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And this is happening in 2026, when the world has become so technologically advanced that artificial intelligence can write poetry, generate photographs of people who never existed and confidently tell you things that are completely wrong. We have self-driving cars, reusable rockets and phones that recognise our faces before we have properly woken up.

Yet here we are, preparing to watch perfectly good bottles of alcohol disappear into the soil.

Why, Rwanda? Why not send it to Uganda? We are right here. There is a border. There are roads. There are trucks. There is a customs system. There is URA. There are taxes. There are transporters. There are warehouses. There are bars. There are, most importantly, Ugandan throats that have been patiently waiting for an opportunity to participate in East African integration.

What better way to show this love than to send it all?

We shall pay the taxes and transportation costs. If there are administrative charges, send the invoice. If there is a special handling fee, we shall discuss it. If Rwanda wants proof that Uganda is serious about receiving the consignment, we can produce a committee immediately. We are very good at committees.

And please do not tell us that some of these drinks are unfit for the Rwandan market and therefore must be destroyed. We understand standards. If Rwanda does not want a particular product sold there, by all means keep it off the shelves. But must the poor bottle be condemned to an underground existence when, only a few kilometres away, there is a country willing to give it a second chance?

This is where our famous East African brotherhood should become practical. The days of only talking in terms of Nyaru and Water is gone. Now alcohol is the thing.

You have something we don't want to see wasted. We have people who are willing to receive it. So wWhat is the problem here, Uncle Paul?

In fact, Rwanda should think of Uganda as a regional waste-management partner in this regard. You give us things you cannot use and we shall find a way to use them. This is one of our national strengths. Give a Ugandan a problem and, before you know it, there is a WhatsApp group, a cousin who knows somebody in the ministry and a businessman asking whether the thing can be monetised.

And some of those bottles are carrying names such as Gilbeys and V&A. V&A, for the benefit of anybody who has never bothered to ask, is Veronica and Andrew. These are not just letters printed on glass. These are names that have been introduced to Ugandan throats and have presumably developed an understanding with them over the years.

Yes, Veronica and Andrew, according to the legend, are two lovebirds who fell in molasses in Kakira while trying to make love. I swear V&A has nothing to do with elements from the genocidal FDLR. Uncle Paul, even if some lie to you that Uganda Breweries says V&A borrows from the British royal couple Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, don't believe them, it is so Uganda!

Imagine being a bottle of V&A in Rwanda right now. You cross the border expecting to participate in East African commerce and suddenly somebody tells you that your destiny is to be poured into the ground.

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Meanwhile, in Kampala, a man is sitting in traffic for the third consecutive hour and he needs a strong whiskey to muster more than just Dutch courage to cross the mad street where you look right and see a boda boda charging in, look left and there is a Sino truck, turn right again like Primary Teachers of the 80s told you and this time you stare a moving coffin disguised as taxi drone dead-on.

Uncle Paul, your people are used to sanity and cannot handle those drinks. You can keep them to Skol and Prumus and Ekivuguto. That's fine. But we can't do without those drinks. How will we keep sane when we must watch as judges undress the law every passing hour?

How do you Rwandans think a typical Ugandan stays alive and well after being randomly flogged with wires by a man with a gun who wants to remind himself that he has not forgotten he is on duty? We need the alcohol to numb the pain.

Please, Rwanda, send us the alcohol.