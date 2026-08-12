Uganda: External Forces Misleading Medical Interns to Strike, Baryomunsi Tells Parliament

Health Minister Dr Chris Baryomunsi has accused unnamed "external forces" of encouraging medical interns not to report to their deployment stations as a standoff over their welfare threatens to escalate into industrial action.

Baryomunsi made the remarks in Parliament on Wednesday while responding to concerns raised by Leader of the Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi over the deployment and welfare of medical interns.

Ssenyonyi had tabled a statement from the Uganda Medical Association (UMA), which has given government 14 days to address the facilitation and welfare of medical interns or face industrial action by doctors.

Baryomunsi said government is consulting stakeholders on new policy measures concerning the welfare of interns and wants the young medical professionals to report to their assigned facilities as the consultations continue.

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"Regarding the new policy measures regarding their welfare, and I undertook to do consultations, but urged them to report for deployment as the consultations get concluded," Baryomunsi said.

The minister, however, suggested that the decision by some interns to stay away from their deployment stations was being influenced by people outside the dispute.

"I think the challenge that these young people are getting are external forces that advise them, 'You lay down your tools, you don't report,"' he said.

Baryomunsi did not identify the individuals or groups he referred to as "external forces".

His remarks came as UMA openly backed the interns' concerns over their deployment and financial facilitation.

The association has advised interns not to report until government provides adequate support for accommodation, transport, meals and other basic needs during their mandatory internship.

UMA is demanding a monthly allowance of Shs4 million for every intern and wants all 2,417 eligible medical interns deployed to accredited training sites without discrimination or withdrawal of deployment orders.

The association is also demanding written guarantees on allowances in future deployment letters and payment of arrears reportedly owed to more than 300 medical interns, residents and fellows since July 2025.

Baryomunsi, however, stressed that interns need to complete the programme because it is a requirement for those seeking to practise their professions.

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"I must state that the interns need that internship if they are going to practice the professions in which they have trained," he said.

He also rejected the characterisation of interns as government employees, saying their role is part of the transition from academic training to full professional practice.

"Interns, I don't want to sound insensitive, are not employees of government per se, but internship is a period when you are transiting from being a student to becoming a fully licensed professional. That should be clear," Baryomunsi said.

The minister further disputed claims that interns are effectively running Uganda's health system, although he acknowledged the work they contribute while undergoing training.

"It is also not true that it is interns who run healthcare in this country. Yes, they make a contribution, they provide labour as they learn, but healthcare is provided by different cadres in the health sector," he said.

The dispute has raised concern in Parliament after UMA threatened industrial action if government does not respond to its demands within 14 days.

The association has said emergency and other essential life-saving services would remain available during any industrial action.

Ssenyonyi urged government to urgently resolve the dispute, arguing that interns perform significant duties at health facilities and should not be expected to work without adequate facilitation.

The standoff now leaves government pushing for interns to report while consultations continue, while UMA insists that deployment must be accompanied by clear guarantees on welfare and payment.