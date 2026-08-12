Uganda: Intern Doctors Threaten Boycott Over Scrapped Allowances Under New Health Ministry Policy

Medical intern doctors in Uganda have threatened to boycott deployment to health facilities following the Ministry of Health's decision to scrap their monthly allowances under a new internship policy.

The standoff comes days before the 2026/2027 internship term begins, with interns demanding that government restore financial support for the one-year supervised practice required before they can obtain full professional licences.

Health Minister Dr Chris Baryomunsi announced in June that government had phased out allowances for medical interns, saying internship had been reclassified as a continuation of training rather than formal employment.

Under the new policy, government-sponsored interns will continue to receive facilitation, but will no longer receive a monthly allowance.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Recent deployments for the 2026/2027 internship term have proceeded despite the policy change.

The Federation of Uganda Medical Interns says the decision reverses years of government practice and fails to recognise the workload and responsibilities carried by interns in health facilities.

In 2021, medical interns received a monthly allowance of Shs2.5 million, which was reduced to Shs1 million in 2022. Under the new policy, the paid allowance has been scrapped entirely.

Speaking on Salam TV's Omukeeze programme hosted by Umar Kikaye, Dr Silver Ssegonga, president of the Federation of Uganda Medical Interns, said interns should not be treated as ordinary students.

"Internship doctors aren't students, and paying them helps differentiate them from continuing medical students," Ssegonga said.

He said interns work long hours and carry significant responsibilities in hospitals.

"One intern doctor works for 36 hours," he said.

Intern leader Claire Namigadde said medical graduates have already completed about five and a half years of medical training before entering the mandatory one-year internship required for full licensing.

The federation argues that the workload and responsibilities assigned to interns warrant financial compensation.

The interns are now appealing to President Museveni to intervene in the dispute.

They are demanding an allowance equivalent to 70 percent of the salary paid to fully licensed doctors.

Ssegonga said interns were willing to continue serving patients but needed government to recognise their contribution.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Health Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We are ready to give our all to treat the citizens of this nation," he said. "But internship doctors are already considered doctors and deserve allowances."

The federation said the matter had become urgent because some hospital managers were reportedly threatening action against interns who fail to report before the deployment deadline.

The Ministry of Health, however, maintains that internship is part of professional training and therefore should not attract a salary.

Government has said government-sponsored interns will continue receiving facilitation under the new arrangement, although it has not indicated plans to restore the scrapped allowances.

With deployment already under way and hospitals expecting interns to report, the federation says its members are prepared to remain at home until the allowance dispute is resolved.

The Ministry of Health has not yet publicly responded to the federation's latest demand for an allowance equivalent to 70 percent of a doctor's salary.