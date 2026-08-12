Uganda: Kikuube Youth Embrace Tree Planting for Climate Resilience and Livelihoods

As Uganda joins the rest of the world to mark International Youth Day, young people in Kikuube District are increasingly turning to tree planting and sustainable forestry as a pathway to environmental conservation, climate resilience and long-term livelihoods.

Through conservation and climate-smart agriculture programmes, the Environmental Conservation Trust of Uganda (ECOTRUST) is supporting young farmers with knowledge, skills and opportunities in agroforestry, sustainable land management and other green livelihoods.

The initiatives are aimed at nurturing a new generation of environmental stewards who can contribute to restoring Uganda's landscapes while improving household incomes and community resilience.

One of the young people embracing this approach is Kato Nelson Mandela, the newly elected Youth Councillor for Kiziranfumbi Sub-county in Kikuube District.

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After assuming office in May 2026, Kato placed environmental conservation, particularly commercial tree planting, at the centre of his vision for community development.

For him, tree planting is more than an environmental activity; it is a long-term investment in climate resilience and sustainable livelihoods.

"Even though I am young, my fellow youth voted for me as a councillor because they believe in my ability and capacity to serve them and positively contribute to the development of my community," Kato said.

Kato demonstrated his commitment during a recent community engagement organised by NIRAS International Consulting Uganda, where he spoke about the need to balance industrial development with environmental protection.

Kikuube is at the centre of Uganda's emerging oil economy, bringing opportunities for economic growth but also concerns about environmental impacts associated with industrial activity.

Kato believes tree planting can play an important role in strengthening environmental resilience as oil-related activities expand in the district.

"Our district has oil, and when extraction begins, there are fears that emissions could affect air quality. This is why it is important to plant trees to secure our future. Youth participation in this process is crucial," he said.

Despite the potential benefits, youth participation in commercial tree planting remains limited in some communities, partly because of restricted access to land and inadequate awareness of long-term forestry opportunities.

Kato says his interest in conservation grew through community outreach initiatives by NIRAS International Consulting Uganda and ECOTRUST.

He was introduced to the IFPA-CDA Woodlot Programme, which promotes sustainable commercial forestry while providing farmers with knowledge and resources to establish and manage woodlots.

"My desire for tree planting was strengthened by the awareness I got from ECOTRUST. Through their Farmer's Voice Radio programme, I learned more about tree planting and the IFPA-CDA Woodlot Programme, which I wanted to join," he said.

Kato has already started planting trees on his own land and sees the investment as a source of future income.

"I am lucky to have my own land where I have been growing some trees. With the project, I believe I will be able to plant even more. In the long run, these trees will be a source of income and help me live sustainably in the future," he said.

Community leaders say Kato's involvement could encourage more young people to participate in conservation programmes.

Lawrence Azoora, a farmer leader in the Kiziranfumbi farmers' community, said the involvement of young people could also encourage parents to make land available for their children to establish woodlots.

"It is encouraging to see young people take an interest in initiatives like this. Kato's involvement will motivate other youth to join and encourage parents to make land available to their children for tree planting," Azoora said.

District officials also stress that youth involvement is critical to the long-term success of forestry programmes.

Wilfred Abitegeka, the Kikuube District Forest Officer, said excluding young people from long-term environmental investments could undermine the sustainability of conservation efforts.

"It is very important that youth are involved. If only parents participate, the programme will not be sustainable. Without understanding the value of trees, young people may sell land or cut down trees for short-term gain, yet these trees have long-term commercial and environmental benefits," Abitegeka said.

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Because commercial trees can take more than a decade to reach maturity and generate their full economic value, stakeholders say parents and young people need to work together to ensure knowledge transfer, shared responsibility and continuity.

Kato says he intends to use his leadership position to advocate for greater access to land for young people interested in tree planting.

"When I assume office, I will advocate for more youth to have access to land for tree planting. We are the ones who will inherit this environment, so we must be the ones to protect it," he said.

Through continued investment in community knowledge, resources and sustainable financing models, conservation stakeholders say young leaders such as Kato demonstrate how tree planting can become both an environmental intervention and an economic opportunity.

The initiatives are being implemented under the IFPA-CD Woodlot Programme, a government initiative under the Ministry of Water and Environment, supported by the World Bank. The programme seeks to reduce risks associated with commercial forestry and promote tree planting as a viable and sustainable investment for rural households across Uganda.