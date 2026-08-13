Zimbabwe: ZCTU Demands Full Probe Into Lake Kariba Boat Capsize, Says Mourning Alone Is Not Enough

THE Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) says mourning the victims of the Lake Kariba boat tragedy is not enough unless authorities are held accountable for any shortcomings that may have contributed to the deaths.

The Rural Infrastructure Development Agency (RIDA) operated 'Mbuya Nehanda' vessel capsized on Tuesday with over 120 onboard. So far, 44 bodies have been retrieved from the lake, 77 people rescued, while dozens of others are still missing.

In a statement, ZCTU Secretary General Tirivanhu Marimo said while no words could adequately express the magnitude of the loss suffered by those whose loved ones perished in the tragedy, the matter must not end as a mere mourning ritual.

"The loss of human life on a public transportation system is not merely a matter for mourning; it demands accountability, scrutiny and corrective action. Every person who boards a public transport vessel is entitled to the reasonable assurance that the vessel is seaworthy, properly maintained, adequately equipped and operated in accordance with the highest applicable safety standards," he said.

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Marimo said human life could not be subordinated to considerations of cost, convenience or administrative expediency.

He called on competent authorities to institute a full, independent, transparent and expeditious investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

"Such an investigation must establish, without fear or favour, the precise causes of the tragedy, including the condition and seaworthiness of the vessel, maintenance and inspection records, compliance with applicable safety regulations, operational procedures, emergency preparedness and the adequacy of regulatory oversight," Marimo said.

He said the findings of the investigation must be made public and that where negligence, dereliction of duty, regulatory failure, non-compliance with safety requirements or any other culpable conduct is established, appropriate legal and administrative consequences must follow.

"Accountability must not end with the publication of a report; it must translate into tangible corrective measures and, where warranted, prosecution or disciplinary action.

"We further call upon the responsible authorities to undertake an urgent and comprehensive safety audit of all ferries and other water-transport vessels operating in Zimbabwe, including their structural integrity, maintenance regimes, inspection certificates, lifesaving equipment, passenger capacity, crew competency and emergency-response systems," the ZCTU leader said.

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The labour body also called for vessels that have exceeded their safe operational lifespan or no longer meet the required safety standards to be immediately removed from service.

Such vessels, Marimo said, should be decommissioned and replaced with modern, reliable and properly certified vessels capable of safely transporting both passengers and goods.

The ZCTU said the tragedy had highlighted the need to place passenger safety at the centre of Zimbabwe's public transport system.

"The ZCTU is particularly concerned that workers and ordinary citizens who depend upon public transportation should not be compelled to choose between affordability and safety. Public transportation is an essential component of the national economic and social infrastructure," Marimo said.