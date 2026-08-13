Central African Republic: French Ambassador to CAR Disciplined Over Misconduct Allegations

France's foreign ministry has launched disciplinary proceedings against its ambassador to the Central African Republic, following allegations that he repeatedly brought young women to the official residence in Bangui and had sexual relations with some of them.

The Quai d'Orsay confirmed on Tuesday that an administrative inquiry had been carried out in the Central African capital earlier this year and that its findings had prompted formal proceedings against Ambassador Bruno Foucher.

"At the Ministry's initiative, an administrative inquiry was carried out in Bangui in 2026. Upon receipt of the findings of this inquiry, at the minister's request, the Ministry initiated disciplinary proceedings against the ambassador. These proceedings are ongoing," the ministry told French news agency AFP, without giving further details.

The allegations were reported by French satirical and investigative newspaper Le Canard Enchaîné, which said Foucher had invited around 30 young women to his private apartments at the ambassador's residence between January 2024 and March 2026.

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Security concerns

According to the newspaper, the frequency of the visits prompted security officials to raise concerns over a potential security breach.

Once alerted, the Foreign Ministry sent inspectors to Bangui in April, according to Le Canard Enchaîné. Their findings subsequently led to disciplinary proceedings being opened against the ambassador.

The newspaper, which said it had seen the inspection report, reported that Foucher received an average of around 15 visits a month.

It also alleged that the ambassador had instructed staff to allow one of the young women to remain at the residence even when he was not there.

Questioned twice during the inquiry, Foucher acknowledged having had sexual relations with two young women, according to the newspaper.

No criminal allegations have been announced and the foreign ministry has not disclosed which disciplinary measures are being considered.

Under French civil service rules, sanctions could range from a reprimand to compulsory retirement or dismissal, Le Canard Enchaîné reported.

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Rebuilding ties

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The case is particularly sensitive because of the political and security environment in the Central African Republic (CAR), where France has been seeking to rebuild a relationship that has deteriorated sharply as Russia expands its influence in the country.

Russian personnel, including members of the Wagner paramilitary network, have played a major role in the country in recent years, notably in providing security for President Faustin-Archange Touadéra and supporting government forces.

France and other Western governments have repeatedly accused Russia of using disinformation campaigns, including on social media, to stir anti-French sentiment across parts of Africa.

However, there have been signs of a diplomatic thaw since 2024. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot visited Bangui in March, marking the first high-level visit by a French official to the country since 2018.

During the trip, Barrot welcomed what he described as "the full restoration of relations" between France and the CAR. The disciplinary proceedings against Foucher therefore come at an awkward moment for French diplomacy.

The Foreign Ministry has not said when the disciplinary process is expected to conclude or whether Foucher will remain in his post while it is under way.