Sudan: SAF Accused of Civilian Killings As RSF Drones Strike Three States

Jabra El Sheikh / Omdurman / Khartoum / Ed Damer / Atbara / El Obeid — The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) were accused on Wednesday of killing at least five civilians and wounding more than 10 others in North Kordofan, while paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) drones struck targets across River Nile, Khartoum and North Kordofan states, highlighting the growing threat to civilians beyond Sudan's active front lines.

The Emergency Lawyers Group accused the SAF of having killed at least five civilians and wounded more than 10 others, including women and children, in areas northeast of Jabra El Sheikh in North Kordofan.

The group said an armed army vehicle travelled from Jabra El Sheikh towards farming and grazing areas, targeting farmers, shepherds and other unarmed civilians in their homes, farms and grazing grounds.

There were no reported battles or clashes in the area at the time, according to the group.

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Among those killed were Sheikh Awadallah Abdullah, his son and another civilian. The group said other civilians were killed at separate locations and that soldiers detained several civilians before returning to Jabra El Sheikh.

Radio Dabanga could not immediately obtain comment from the Sudanese army.

The Emergency Lawyers Group condemned the attack and warned that deliberately targeting civilians outside the context of hostilities constitutes a serious violation of international humanitarian law and could amount to war crimes.

It called for an independent investigation, the release of detained civilians and accountability for those responsible.

'RSF drones strike three states'

RSF drones attacked sites in River Nile, Khartoum and North Kordofan states at dawn on Wednesday, with residents reporting intensive drone activity and explosions.

In River Nile State, sources told Radio Dabanga that drones targeted sites near Ed Damer and Atbara. No casualties were immediately reported.

In Khartoum, witnesses reported explosions in Omdurman and Bahri as drones flew overhead. Field sources said SAF air defences engaged drones attempting to strike targets in Omdurman.

Field sources said the drones approached Omdurman from the southeastern part of Khartoum State.

In El Obeid, North Kordofan, an RSF drone attack killed a woman and a man and wounded several others, local sources said. SAF air defences from the Fifth Infantry Division responded to the attack, while the wounded were taken to hospitals.

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The SAF had not immediately commented on the reported drone attacks.