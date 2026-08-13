Sudan - Attacks and Further Displacement in Blue Nile and North Kordofan

The United Nations has once again urged warring parties in Sudan to protect civilians as the fighting continues to take a heavy toll on the population.

The renewed call on Wednesday comes in the wake of violence in two states - Blue Nile and North Kordofan - as rival militaries remain locked in their brutal struggle for power.

The war between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and former allies the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) erupted in April 2023, sparking the world's largest humanitarian and displacement crisis.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Continued attacks in North Kordofan

Multiple waves of drone strikes were reported on Wednesday across El Obeid, the North Kordofan capital, according to the latest update from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

They came "at a time when continuing attacks and insecurity in northern parts of the state are driving further displacement into the city," the agency said.

Humanitarian partners estimated that roughly 15,000 families have been displaced to El Obeid over the past three weeks, and the continued influx is putting greater pressure on displacement sites and basic services that are already overstretched.

Deadly clashes in Blue Nile

Meanwhile, local sources in Blue Nile state reported that more than 20 civilians were killed, and many others injured, in clashes in Geisan town on Tuesday.

Some 2,500 people were also forced to flee their homes according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

OCHA reiterated its call on all parties to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, and to allow aid to reach people quickly, safely and without obstruction.

The UN agency also urged donors to provide additional funding for humanitarian operations in Sudan.

This year's appeal for nearly $3 billion remains about 41 per cent funded, with $1.2 billion received to date.