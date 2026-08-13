Kenya: IEBC Announces 2027 Election Ballot Paper and Ballot Box Lid Colours

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has released the ballot paper and ballot box lid colours that will be used for the six elective positions in the 2027 General Election.

The IEBC said the colour of each ballot paper will match the colour of the lid of the respective ballot box, a system intended to help voters and election officials easily identify the ballot for each elective position.

The six elective positions are President, Member of the National Assembly, Member of the County Assembly (MCA), Senator, Woman Representative and Governor.

According to the IEBC, the ballot paper and corresponding ballot box lid colours will be:

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President -- White

Member of the National Assembly -- Green

Member of the County Assembly -- Beige

Senator -- Yellow

Woman Member of the National Assembly -- Purple

Governor -- Blue

The electoral commission has urged voters to familiarise themselves with the colours ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The IEBC noted that the ballot paper colour will match the respective ballot box lid, helping voters identify where each ballot should be deposited after voting.

Alongside the ballot colour information, the IEBC has encouraged Kenyans who are eligible but have not registered as voters to do so ahead of the 2027 elections.

Under its voter registration campaign, the commission is urging Kenyans to "Jipange Mapema. Register as a Voter!"

The IEBC says eligible Kenyans can register at an IEBC Constituency Office, a nearby Huduma Centre, or the IEBC Customer Experience Centre at Anniversary Towers in Nairobi.

The voter registration message is part of preparations for the 2027 General Election, as the electoral commission continues to encourage eligible citizens to ensure they are registered in good time.

Kenyan voters will cast ballots for six elective positions during the General Election.

The presidential ballot will be placed in the white-lidded ballot box, while the National Assembly ballot will go into the green-lidded box.

The MCA ballot will be identified by a beige colour, while the Senate ballot will be yellow. The Woman Representative ballot will be purple, while the Governor's ballot will be blue.

The matching colour system means voters will be required to identify the appropriate ballot paper and corresponding ballot box before casting each vote.

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The release of the ballot paper colours is part of the IEBC's preparations for the 2027 General Election, which will involve millions of Kenyan voters across the country.

The commission has also urged Kenyans to rely on official information as preparations for the elections continue and to avoid misinformation about the electoral process.

The IEBC's voter education campaign uses the messages "Your Vote, Your Voice" and "Talk With IEBC", while also urging the public to "Stop Fake News."

The commission is expected to continue issuing voter education information as the country moves closer to the 2027 elections.

Kenyans who are eligible to register can do so at any IEBC Constituency Office, Huduma Centre near them or IEBC Customer Experience Centre at Anniversary Towers, Nairobi.

With the 2027 General Election expected to involve six elective positions, voters will need to correctly identify each ballot paper and deposit it in the corresponding ballot box.

The IEBC has therefore urged Kenyans to familiarise themselves with the ballot colours and use official channels for accurate information on voter registration and election preparations.