Kenya: Ruto Seeks National Consensus On Kenya's Development Beyond 2030

Nairobi — President William Ruto is this morning expected to launch a nationwide conversation aimed at shaping Kenya's long-term development agenda beyond Vision 2030.

Ruto is seeking to build a broad national consensus on Kenya's development priorities beyond 2030 as the country begins consultations on a successor to Vision 2030.

The President has argued that Kenya needs a long-term development charter capable of surviving changes in government and electoral cycles.

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Ruto said Kenya had made significant progress in implementing constitutional provisions on governance, political parties and human rights but had yet to fully operationalise the Constitution's development agenda.

"The Vision 2030 was unveiled before we had the 2010 Constitution. It is time to operationalise the chapter of development of the Republic of Kenya," Ruto said.

The consultation process is expected to bring together the private sector, academia, civil society, faith-based organisations, professional bodies, workers, the creative industry and young people.

The proposed blueprint is expected to build on the gains of Vision 2030, which has guided investments and policy interventions in infrastructure, manufacturing, agriculture, financial services, tourism, education and healthcare.

The government says a new long-term strategy is necessary to align national development planning with the aspirations of the 2010 Constitution while ensuring policy continuity beyond successive political administrations.

The nationwide dialogue is expected to culminate in a citizen-driven development charter that the government intends to anchor in law, positioning Vision 2060 as Kenya's long-term strategic roadmap for economic and social transformation beyond the expiry of Vision 2030.