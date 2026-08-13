South Africa: Murder, Apartheid Poison Plot and Bail Battles Grip Gauteng

· Reverend Frank Chikane faces questions about the prosecution and pardons of men involved in the 1989 attempt to poison the anti-apartheid activist.

· Suspended police officials and their co-accused will seek bail over businessman Emmanuel Mbense's death while Regan Collis faces four murder charges.

Gauteng's courts and commissions face another busy day on Thursday, with cases stretching from an apartheid era poisoning plot to the killing of a businessman and the murder of four people.

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One of the day's biggest hearings will focus on anti-apartheid activist Reverend Frank Chikane.

The former Presidency Director-General is expected to face cross-examination by the Calata Group at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Cases Inquiry.

The group represents 25 families of victims of apartheid era human rights violations.

Chikane will be questioned about the 1989 attempt to poison him and what happened when the men involved were later prosecuted.

Former Police Minister Adrian Vlok, former Police Commissioner Johann van der Merwe, Major General Christoff Smith, Colonel Gert Otto and Johannes "Mannie" van Staden entered into a plea and sentence agreement with the National Prosecuting Authority.

They received suspended or relatively light sentences.

The Calata Group is expected to question Chikane about his attitude towards their prosecution before October 2007.

Former National Director of Public Prosecutions Vusi Pikoli previously said the decision to arrest high-profile apartheid era figures contributed to then Justice Minister Brigitte Mabandla ordering him to stand down. Pikoli was later fired.

Chikane could also face questions about his decision in 2012 not to oppose applications for presidential pardons by the men involved.

His criticism of how the National Prosecuting Authority handled the plea and sentence agreement is also expected to come under scrutiny.

Meanwhile, a major bail battle is expected at the Brakpan Magistrates Court.

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi and four co-accused are expected to apply for bail after spending a week behind bars.

They face charges of murder, robbery and defeating the ends of justice linked to the death of businessman Emmanuel Mbense.

The state is opposing bail.

Prosecutors are treating the murder charge as a Schedule 6 offence, meaning the accused must show exceptional circumstances for their release.

Mbense is said to have been tortured before his body was dumped at Spaarwater Dam near Nigel.

The state alleges that about R500,000 in cash and a welding machine were taken from Mbense during the robbery.

Mkhwanazi's lawyer, Advocate Peter Wilkins, disputes the Schedule 6 classification.

He argues that Mkhwanazi was called to the scene only after Mbense had died and could, at most, face a charge of being an accessory after the fact.

The state has also made a chilling claim about what allegedly happened after Mbense's death.

Prosecutors claim members of the group later met in Calvinia and were sworn to secrecy, with death allegedly threatened against anyone who betrayed the group.

Mbense's family only learnt details about what is said to have happened to him during evidence at the Madlanga Commission.

Marius van der Merwe, known as Witness D, testified about the case and implicated himself and others.

Another major murder investigation is unfolding in Boksburg.

Regan Collis, 23, appeared in the Boksburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday after four people, including two police officers, were killed in Rieger Park last Friday.

Police have described Collis as a notorious gangster.

He faces four murder charges and one charge of attempted murder.

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He is also charged with robbery with aggravating circumstances and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Police believe Collis may not have acted alone and are investigating whether other people were involved.

More arrests could follow if investigators find evidence linking others to the attack.

The court also heard that Collis is already facing five other cases, including murder and hijacking charges.

His case was postponed to 25 August for bail proceedings.

Outside Gauteng, Parliament's Impeachment Committee is also continuing its preparations despite a court battle over its inquiry.

The Constitutional Court refused the committee leave to appeal a Western Cape High Court judgment that paused the inquiry.

Committee chairperson Makashule Gana said the ruling does not stop members from carrying out preparatory work.

The committee plans to meet next week to move closer to finalising its terms of reference and receive an update on the appointment of an evidence leader.