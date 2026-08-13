Somalia Courts Foreign Investors for Affordable Housing Projects

13 August 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Minister of Public Works, Reconstruction and Housing, Ayuub Yusuf, met a delegation of businesspeople and investors from Turkey, Djibouti and Sudan interested in investment opportunities in the country, particularly affordable housing and construction projects.

Yusuf briefed the investors on opportunities in Somalia and said his ministry was encouraging investment in affordable homes that could be purchased by Somali families and other residents.

He said the ministry was also ready to facilitate the regulations, procedures and services needed to allow investors to operate efficiently in Somalia and finance construction and housing projects.

The investors said their visit was aimed at assessing investment opportunities in Somalia, particularly affordable housing projects as well as other development initiatives, including hospitals and schools.

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