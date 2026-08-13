Somalia's President Urges Security Agencies to Build Skilled Workforce

13 August 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has called on Somalia's national security institutions to develop a highly trained and skilled workforce capable of strengthening the country's security sector.

The president made the remarks at a graduation ceremony for more than 500 students who completed programs at three faculties of the National Intelligence and Security Agency's Institute of Security Studies.

Hassan congratulated the graduates and urged them to use the knowledge and skills they acquired to support security, stability and state-building efforts in Somalia.

He also highlighted the importance of having security personnel with strong academic knowledge, professional skills and expertise, saying they were essential to strengthening the capacity of national security institutions.

The president praised efforts to develop the institute, including reforms to its curriculum, academic standards and training programs. Government officials, NISA leadership, military and security officers, institute instructors, graduates and other guests attended the ceremony.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

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