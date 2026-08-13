Kenya: Bishop Wanjiru Gives Notice to Resign As Nairobi Rivers Commission Chairperson

Nairobi — Nairobi Rivers Commission chairperson Margaret Wanjiru has given notice of her intention to resign from the position, saying she is ready to move on and focus on other engagements.

In a letter to Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, Wanjiru issued a 30-day notice and said she would formally leave office on August 31.

"The time has come for me to move on and give my full attention to other work," Wanjiru said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The former Starehe MP described her 20 months at the commission as an important learning experience and thanked Koskei for giving her the opportunity to serve.

"During the 20 months that I have worked in NRC, I have learnt a lot, and I appreciate you for giving me this opportunity," she said.

Wanjiru also asked the Head of Public Service to facilitate the appointment of her successor in good time to ensure a smooth transition and handover.

She further requested Koskei to convey her gratitude to President William Ruto for entrusting her with the leadership of the commission.

"Let him know I appreciate the opportunity he gave me, and hope we can collaborate on other matters in future," she said.

The nature of the work Wanjiru intends to pursue after leaving the commission remains unclear.

She did not immediately respond to calls and messages seeking further comment on her decision to resign.

Her departure will come as the government continues to pursue the Nairobi rivers restoration and regeneration agenda, with the commission playing a role in coordinating efforts to rehabilitate the city's waterways.

President William Ruto appointed Wanjiru chairperson of the Nairobi Rivers Commission through a Gazette Notice dated October 25, 2024.

The appointment followed the transfer of the commission from the Office of the President to the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development.

Wanjiru took over the position following the removal of Pamela Olet, who had previously served as chairperson.

Her resignation will trigger the process of appointing a new chairperson as the government seeks to maintain continuity in the commission's work.

Wanjiru's request for her successor to be appointed before her departure is intended to facilitate an orderly transition and handover.