Angola: New Rules for the 2027 State Budget Published

Luanda — The new procedures, principles and rules for the preparation and drafting of the State Budget Bill for the 2027 fiscal year in Angola have now been published in the Official Gazette, through Presidential Decree No. 140/26 of August 10.

The new decree also includes the principles of the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework 2027-2028. According to the document, the new instructions are applicable to Budgetary Units and Dependent Bodies.

It also establishes that, for the purpose of preparing the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (QDMP), the instructions provided for in this law and the aggregate expenditure limits of the 2027-2031 MFF must be taken into account, as well as the targets set out in the 2023-2027 National Development Plan (PDN), in line with the major objectives defined in the Long-Term Development Strategy "Angola 2050".

Ther new rules establish that the State Budget assumes the nature of a Program Budget, as it constitutes an instrument at the service of the materialization of the economic and social policy contained in the Executive's Governance Program translated into the 2023-2027 PDN, without dispensing with its organic and functional structure.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Prioritization of expenses In terms of allocation of resources for budgetary expenses, the instrument indicates an order of priority, headed by personnel expenses.

The following are expenses related to the Current Action Program, prioritizing education, health and sanitation, social assistance, security, public order and justice, defense, general administration, including the costs related to the preparation of the 2027 General Elections.

Also among the priorities are development support expenses within the scope of the 2023-2027 National Development Plan action programs, in the following order of priority: education, health and sanitation, social assistance, food security, justice and human rights, economy (operations for allocating financial resources to specific public funds for the promotion and development of business and private economic activity).

As for expenses related to Public Investment Projects (PIP) already initiated, priority is given to education, health and sanitation, social assistance, justice and human rights, basic infrastructure (public works, energy and water, transport, telecommunications), housing, security and public order, defense, general administration, culture and tourism. Acquisition of vehicles and real estate.

The budgeting of expenses related to the acquisition of vehicles, including protocol vehicles, and the allocation of real estate is limited to duly justified situations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Interested Budgetary Units must submit, for this purpose, a technical justification based on an assessment of the economic impact, necessity, and advantage of the expenditure to the ministerial department responsible for public finances.

ACC/QCB/TED/jmc