Kenya: President Ruto Presides Over 46th KDF Recruits Pass-Out Parade in Eldoret

Eldoret — President William Ruto on Thursday presided over the 46th Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) recruits pass-out parade in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, marking the completion of basic military training for a new cohort of recruits.

The ceremony was held at the Defence Forces Recruits Training School (DFRTS) in Eldoret and marked a major transition for the recruits from basic military training into service as trained members of the Kenya Defence Forces.

The pass-out parade is a key event in the KDF training calendar, bringing together the recruits, military commanders, government officials, families and friends to mark the completion of an intensive training programme.

As Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, Ruto presided over the formal ceremony, which included military drills and demonstrations of skills acquired by the recruits during their training.

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The event also featured the inspection of the graduating recruits, military ceremonial displays and recognition of outstanding performers, underscoring the discipline and standards expected of members of the armed forces.

The graduation marks the end of a demanding period of basic military training, during which recruits are prepared for service in the Kenya Defence Forces.

The training equips recruits with core military skills and prepares them to operate within the structures and traditions of the KDF.

Previous KDF recruit pass-out ceremonies have included training in areas such as combat marksmanship, military drill, field craft, physical training and career development. Graduating recruits have also taken an oath of allegiance before the Commander-in-Chief before formally entering the ranks of the armed forces.

The pass-out parade therefore represents more than the completion of training. It marks the transition from civilian life to military service and places new soldiers under an obligation to uphold the country's security and constitutional order.

The 46th KDF pass-out parade comes as the military continues to prepare personnel to respond to Kenya's evolving national security needs.

The ceremony in Eldoret also highlights the strategic importance of the Defence Forces Recruits Training School, which serves as a major institution for preparing new personnel for service in the KDF.

The recruits are expected to proceed into their respective military careers following the completion of basic training, with some potentially moving on to specialised training depending on their assignments and areas of service.

The ceremony also gives families an opportunity to witness the culmination of months of demanding training and to celebrate the recruits' entry into military service.

Military recruit training is designed to instil discipline, physical fitness, teamwork, resilience and the skills required to operate effectively within the armed forces.

At previous pass-out ceremonies, President Ruto has urged new soldiers to uphold values including courage, integrity, resilience and honour, while reminding them of the responsibility that comes with serving the country.

The training process also subjects recruits to evaluations and assessments across different military disciplines before they are cleared to graduate.

The completion of the programme signifies that the recruits have met the requirements to move into the next stage of their military careers.

The President's presence at the pass-out parade reflects his constitutional role as Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces.

The KDF comprises the Kenya Army, Kenya Air Force and Kenya Navy and is mandated to defend Kenya's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The President's participation in recruit graduation ceremonies also provides an opportunity to recognise the commitment of the new personnel and remind them of their responsibility to the country.

The 2026 ceremony is the latest in a series of KDF pass-out parades held at the recruits training school in Eldoret.

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In May 2024, Ruto presided over a similar ceremony at DFRTS after recruits completed six months of basic military training. The recruits underwent training in combat marksmanship, drill duties, field craft, physical training and other military disciplines before taking their oath of allegiance.

For the graduating recruits, the pass-out parade marks the beginning of a new chapter in their careers.

Having completed basic military training, the new personnel will now take up their responsibilities within the Kenya Defence Forces and continue developing their military skills through service and further specialised training.

The ceremony in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, therefore marks both the culmination of rigorous recruit training and the beginning of the recruits' service to the nation.

The event also reinforces the importance of discipline, professionalism and commitment as the new soldiers join an institution tasked with protecting Kenya's national interests and security.