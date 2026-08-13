Rwanda's Annual Agricultural Exports Surpass $1bn for First Time

Rwanda's agricultural export revenues reached $1.1 billion (approx. Rwf1.6 trillion) in the 2025-2026 fiscal year, the highest annual earnings recorded by the country, according to National Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB).

The earnings, generated between July 2025 and June 2026, represent a 24.3 per cent increase from $893 million in the previous fiscal year, as agriculture continues to strengthen its role as a source of foreign exchange and economic growth.

Claude Bizimana, the Chief Executive Officer of NAEB, described the milestone as an important indicator of progress in transforming the agricultural export sector.

"Surpassing the $1 billion mark is a significant achievement for Rwanda's agricultural export sector and reflects the country's commitment to transforming the sector and strengthening its position in global markets," Bizimana said.

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The growth comes as Rwanda seeks to increase the contribution of agriculture to the economy by improving productivity, strengthening quality standards and expanding access to international markets.

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Infrastructure laying foundation for growth

The milestone comes amid government investment in infrastructure aimed at addressing constraints affecting agricultural exports.

Through NAEB, the government has invested in facilities supporting quality testing, certification, post-harvest handling, storage, sorting and preparation of products for international markets.

One of the key investments is the Specialized Export Quality Infrastructure (SEQI), which strengthens the capacity to test agricultural products and support compliance with international quality and safety requirements.

The government has also invested in packhouses for horticultural products to reduce post-harvest losses and preserve the quality of perishable produce between farms and export markets.

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Such infrastructure is particularly important for products destined for markets where buyers require evidence that agricultural produce meets specified quality and safety standards.

Strengthening quality and traceability

NAEB is also strengthening traceability systems across agricultural value chains to link products to their source and provide greater assurance about how they are produced, handled and exported.

Quality assurance remains another key pillar of the export strategy, with exporters and other value-chain actors accessing testing services to verify compliance with international requirements.

In coffee and tea, quality assessment is particularly important as characteristics such as flavour, aroma, body and colour influence how products are valued by international buyers.

ALSO READ: Top 10 buyers of Rwandan tea as exports rise to nearly $120 million

Improving these systems is expected to help exporters meet market requirements while strengthening the credibility and competitiveness of Rwandan agricultural products.

Expanding markets, innovation and technology

Through NAEB, the government supports market promotion, participation in international trade fairs and business missions, as well as engagement with potential buyers.

These initiatives help exporters showcase Rwandan products, understand market requirements and establish commercial relationships with international buyers.

The government is also promoting innovation and technology across agricultural value chains to improve quality, traceability, post-harvest handling and market access.

In coffee, the annual Best of Rwanda Specialty Coffee Competition brings together the country's finest coffees for national and international evaluation. The competition gives producers and exporters a platform to showcase exceptional coffees, receive recognition for quality and connect with international buyers.

It also encourages continuous quality improvement by helping value-chain actors understand how coffee is assessed and how exceptional coffees can command greater attention in international markets.

Beyond coffee, efforts to diversify products and markets are aimed at reducing reliance on a limited range of commodities and creating more opportunities for higher-value agricultural exports.

Raising productivity and empowering farmers

The increase in export earnings is also supported by efforts to raise productivity at farm level.

Through NAEB programmes, the government supports farmers with improved climate-resilient seeds, planting materials, technical knowledge, extension services and other interventions aimed at improving productivity and quality.

Farmers remain central to the export strategy, as their production and post-harvest practices ultimately determine the quality and volume of products entering export markets.

NAEB also supports farmer awareness and capacity building on production practices, quality requirements, harvesting, post-harvest handling and market expectations.

Improving productivity and quality at farm level is expected to help ensure that increased production translates into products that can compete effectively in international markets.

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Building on the milestone

The latest performance puts Rwanda well on course towards the agricultural export target under the Second National Strategy for Transformation (NST2) and the Fifth Strategic Plan for Agriculture Transformation (PSTA 5), with annual export earnings now reaching about 73 per cent of the more than $1.5 billion target set for 2028/2029.

The strategy focuses on increasing productivity, diversifying products and markets, strengthening value addition and improving the competitiveness of agricultural exports.

ALSO READ: How Rwanda plans to generate $1.5bn in agricultural exports

While celebrating the milestone, NAEB says the achievement is a platform for further growth rather than an endpoint.

Bizimana said the next phase will focus on increasing export earnings, expanding Rwanda's products and market base, strengthening value addition and building resilience.

"As Rwanda advances towards the goals of the Second National Strategy for Transformation (NST2) and the 5th Strategic Plan for Agriculture Transformation (PSTA5), NAEB remains committed to working closely with all stakeholders to further increase export earnings, diversify products and markets, enhance value addition, strengthen resilience," he said.