Tanzania: Ending FGM Through Women's Voices

WHEN Yasinta Zakaria speaks about Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), she does not speak from theory. She speaks from memory from pain she says has stayed with her for years.

"Those of us who have experienced FGM understand the pain and the lifelong consequences," she says quietly. "Traditions that destroy lives are not good traditions."

Today, Ms Zakaria is among a growing number of women in Mbulu District, Manyara Region, who are using their voices to protect girls from the practice that once harmed them. Their message is simple: no girl should suffer in the name of tradition.

FGM remains one of the most harmful practices affecting girls and women. Health experts say it can cause severe pain, excessive bleeding, infections, complications during childbirth and long-term psychological trauma. In some cases, it can lead to death.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Yet Tanzania has made notable progress in reducing the practice. According to the 2022 Tanzania Demographic and Health Survey and Malaria Indicator Survey (TDHSMIS), about 8 per cent of women aged 15-49 have undergone FGM, down from 10 per cent in 2015-16 and 15 per cent in 2010.

Despite this decline, the practice remains significantly higher in some northern regions, including Manyara, Arusha, Mara, Dodoma and Singida, where it is deeply rooted in cultural traditions.

The World Health Organization estimates that more than 230 million girls and women alive today have undergone FGM in about 30 countries, mainly in Africa, the Middle East and parts of Asia. The organisation says the practice has no health benefits and is a violation of the human rights of girls and women.

In Mbulu District, communities in Masqaroda, Hayderer and Gidhim wards have recently joined renewed efforts to end FGM. The campaign was part of the dissemination of Tanzania's National Multi-Sectoral Strategy to End FGM, which brought together government officials, traditional leaders, religious leaders and local residents to discuss practical ways of protecting girls.

For many residents, the discussions were eye-opening.

A resident of Masqaroda Ward, Mr Faustine Mbaha, said the campaign had changed attitudes within the community and encouraged people to speak openly about the dangers of the practice.

"The education we have received from experts has opened our eyes to the dangers of FGM," he said. "I will become an ambassador in my community so that we can protect our daughters."

Women who attended the meetings said they were increasingly aware that FGM is not a cultural requirement but a harmful practice that denies girls their dignity and rights.

Ms Cesilia Tarimo said many women are now questioning traditions that expose girls to suffering.

"Women should stop these acts because they go against human rights and reject the way girls are naturally created," she said.

Traditional leaders also acknowledged that attitudes are beginning to change. Speaking during the dialogue in Hayderer Ward, elder Mr Gaudensi Naribaha said government education campaigns were helping communities reconsider long-held beliefs.

"The government has developed strategies to end the practice," he said. "Women, who are often the main practitioners, should stop carrying it out."

The campaign highlighted the important role women play in ending FGM. In many practising communities, older women have traditionally organised or carried out the procedure. Activists say involving these women in awareness programmes is essential because they are respected voices within families and communities.

Mbulu District Commissioner Mr Michael Semundu said coordinated efforts involving government institutions, development partners, religious leaders and local communities had contributed to a reduction in FGM prevalence in Manyara Region.

"We recognise that there is still a long way to go," he said. "The regional government will not tolerate these acts, and strict legal action will be taken against anyone involved. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that every girl grows up safely, with dignity and full enjoyment of her fundamental rights."

He said authorities would continue strengthening education campaigns and enforcing existing laws against FGM.

Under Tanzania's National Multi-Sectoral Strategy to End FGM, government ministries, local authorities, civil society organisations, religious institutions and community leaders are expected to work together to address the root causes of the practice.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Human Rights Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The strategy promotes community education, protection services for girls at risk, support for survivors and economic empowerment initiatives aimed at reducing dependence on harmful traditional practices.

Health professionals say ending FGM is not only a legal or cultural issue but also a public health priority. Girls who undergo the procedure may face prolonged labour, infertility, obstetric complications and emotional distress that can persist throughout their lives.

Campaigners believe the growing willingness of survivors to speak publicly is one of the strongest signs of change. For women such as Ms Zakaria, breaking the silence is a way of protecting the next generation.

"I do not want my daughters or granddaughters to go through what I went through," she says. "If we speak out today, we can save another girl tomorrow." As communities in Mbulu continue to embrace dialogue and reject harmful traditions, many residents hope the movement against FGM will grow stronger across the country.

Their hope is that every girl will be allowed to grow up healthy, safe and free from violence -- and that the voices of women themselves will lead the way toward a future without FGM.