Mozambique: South African Diplomat Issues Apology Over Recent Acts of Xenophobia

L. Casimiro Matias/Deutsche Welle
Hundreds of Mozambicans preparing for repatriation (file photo).
13 August 2026
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)
By Zelio Tembe

Maputo — The newly designated South African High Commissioner to Mozambique, JT Pitswane, on Wednesday issued a formal apology to Mozambicans over recent acts of xenophobia in his territory, describing the attacks as contrary to the historic ties of friendship between the two nations.

In recent months, various South African nationals carried out anti-migrant protests against Africans, including Mozambicans. The focus of these xenophobic acts, which have been recurring, was black Africans.

Discrimination against foreign nationals has also led to looting, displacement, harassment, and deadly riots, in informal settlements. Thousands of Mozambicans have been forced to abandon their homes and livelihoods, while others faced an environment of insecurity marked by threats, assaults, and the destruction of property.

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Some South African political parties (Action SA and Inkatha Freedom Party) had also joined demonstrations, claiming that they were protesting undocumented migrants.

Pitswane presented the apology at a ceremony in which Mozambican President Daniel Chapo was receiving credentials of new diplomats from eight countries "to strengthen bilateral cooperation."

Reacting to the gesture, Chapo said that Mozambicans and South Africans "are single families. They are bound by deep social, cultural, and economic ties."

The President advocated for an organized management framework for labor flows in order to prevent illegal migration. The proposal entails issuing temporary visas for seasonal work such as agricultural harvesting allowing Mozambican citizens to register in advance work in South Africa for a specified period, and return home in a legal, organized, and dignified manner.

During the meeting, both countries agreed to step up diplomatic dialogue to ensure that undocumented migrants can leave South African territory safely and with full respect for their human rights.

The meeting also addressed Chapo's upcoming visit to Durban where he will attend the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit.

In addition to South Africa, Chapo received credentials from the new diplomats of Cuba, Thailand, Nigeria, Ghana, Namibia, Slovakia, and Denmark, reaffirming Mozambique's commitment to deepening political, economic, and sectoral relations with these partners.

During the audiences, the President also highlighted key sectors for investment and bilateral knowledge-exchange, including agriculture, natural gas, mining, fisheries, trade, digitalization, regional integration, and security, aimed at driving economic and social development across Mozambique.

Read the original article on AIM.

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