Zimbabwe: Ramaphosa Mourns 44 Killed in Lake Kariba Disaster

A Photo of a Kapenta Rig on lake Kariba on the Zimbabwe/Zambia border (file photo).

· At least 44 people died after a ferry carrying passengers on Lake Kariba overturned after hitting strong waves on Tuesday.

· Zimbabwe has declared a state of disaster as search teams continue working, while 77 people have so far been rescued.

A routine ferry journey across Lake Kariba turned into tragedy when a boat overturned, leaving 44 people dead and Zimbabwe in mourning.

The ferry capsized on Tuesday, 11 August, after hitting strong waves on the lake.

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Seventy seven people have so far been rescued, while search and recovery teams continue looking for others.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has joined Zimbabwe in mourning those who died.

The Presidency issued a statement on Thursday saying South Africa stood with its neighbour during the tragedy.

"As South Africans, we stand in solidarity today with the nation of Zimbabwe as we mourn this extensive loss of life," Ramaphosa said.

He offered his sympathies to the families of those who died and to survivors.

His thoughts were also with families still waiting for news as search operations continued.

"We wish survivors a speedy recovery and we pay tribute to the emergency services who are working tirelessly to support and bring closure to affected families and communities," Ramaphosa said.

The ferry provides transport between the northern Zimbabwean town of Kariba and several islands and fishing camps.

It overturned after hitting strong waves.

Lake Kariba lies on the border between Zimbabwe and Zambia, more than 300km north east of Zimbabwe's capital, Harare.

It is the world's largest man made lake by volume.

The tragedy has also raised serious questions about Zimbabwe's ability to deal with emergencies on its waterways.

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa sent his condolences to the families of those who died on Wednesday.

He described the accident as a tragedy that had exposed serious problems with the country's maritime capabilities.

Mnangagwa called on government agencies responsible for safety and emergency operations to urgently deal with those shortcomings.

He wants steps taken to prevent another disaster of this kind.

The Zimbabwean president has since declared a state of disaster following the deaths.

The declaration comes as emergency teams continue their work on Lake Kariba.

For families still waiting for news, the search is not over.

Ramaphosa praised the emergency workers who are continuing to support survivors and affected communities while recovery efforts carry on.

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The disaster has brought fresh attention to the safety of people who depend on boats to move between Kariba, islands and fishing communities around the massive lake.

While questions about exactly what went wrong and what safety failures may have contributed to the tragedy remain, authorities are continuing with search and recovery operations.

For now, Zimbabwe is mourning 44 lives lost in the water, while dozens of survivors and their families begin dealing with the devastating aftermath.