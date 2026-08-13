Malawi: 'I'm Still a Lawyer!' - Kadzipatike Offers Free Legal Help to Fellow Inmates After Release

Opposition lawyer and MP George Jivason Kadzipatike has broken his silence following his release from police custody, thanking supporters for their "overwhelming love and kindness" after last week's dramatic raids on his law offices and his subsequent detention.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, Kadzipatike reflected on what he described as an ordeal touching on "life, politics and the legal profession," promising to share the full details of his experience at an appropriate time.

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) director of legal affairs singled out three lawyers for particular thanks over their legal assistance during the saga - Counsel Jimion Nyanda, Counsel Khwima Mchizi and Counsel Jefferson Luwa.

He also extended gratitude to a long list of political allies, including the leadership of the MCP, its National Executive Committee, MCP Members of Parliament, the party's media team, and local councillors Mwai Yona of Chakhaza Ward and Kafumbula of Dzoole B Ward, alongside the MCP Executive Committee for his own Dowa Kasangadzi Constituency.

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Addressing widespread public speculation over his professional standing following the incident, Kadzipatike moved quickly to reassure clients and colleagues alike that nothing had changed.

'I'm receiving a lot of inquiries as to whether my status has changed after the experience,' he wrote.

'Please note that I am still a Legal Practitioner and Jivason and Company will continue to operate normally.'

In a remarkable twist, Kadzipatike revealed that his time in custody had left a lasting impression - so much so that he has now decided to offer free pro bono legal representation to three fellow inmates he encountered during his final night at Lilongwe Police Station.

Among those he shared a cell with, Kadzipatike disclosed, was Blessings Mbalangwe - the man recently arrested and charged after allegedly stealing a South African-registered Nissan Navara and hiding it at his parents' home in Msakambewa, Dowa District, in a case that made headlines last week.

The gesture is likely to be seen as a striking display of goodwill from a lawyer who, only days earlier, had accused authorities of using tax enforcement as "a political tool for persecution" against him.