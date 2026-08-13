Malawi: Kadzipatike Returns Straight to Parliamentary Duty Hours After Release, Rejoining Plane Crash Inquiry Committee

13 August 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Freed opposition lawyer and MP George Jivason Kadzipatike resumed his parliamentary duties within hours of being released from police custody, heading straight to Parliament to rejoin the Ad-hoc Committee on the Chikangawa plane crash inquiry on the very same day.

In a Facebook post detailing his whirlwind return to public life, Kadzipatike revealed he arrived at Parliament at around 2pm following his court appearance, immediately joining the committee of which he is a serving member.

He described being warmly received by committee chairperson Walter Nyamilandu and fellow members, with the group even taking commemorative photographs to mark the moment - a striking scene given the political tensions surrounding his recent detention.

Despite representing different political parties and holding differing views on aspects of the ongoing inquiry, Kadzipatike struck a notably conciliatory tone regarding his fellow committee members.

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'Although members of the Committee may differ in our perspectives on various matters regarding the inquiry, we have become brothers and sisters regardless of the political parties to which we respectively belong,' he wrote.

The swift return to committee duties comes as the long-running inquiry into the Chikangawa plane crash continues to draw significant public attention, following the recent engagement of South African forensic pathology experts to assist investigators in establishing the facts surrounding the tragedy.

Kadzipatike's rapid resumption of his official duties appears designed to send a clear signal that his detention - which followed a warrant linked to alleged tax issues, itself coming just days after more than 20 police and Malawi Revenue Authority officers raided his law offices in Lilongwe and Mzuzu - has done nothing to derail either his legal career or his parliamentary responsibilities.

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