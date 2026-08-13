Kenya: Wetangula in New Delhi to Deepen Kenya-India Parliamentary Cooperation

Nairobi — National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has arrived in New Delhi, India, for an official visit to the Lok Sabha aimed at strengthening parliamentary relations and bilateral cooperation between Kenya and India.

Wetangula said the visit follows an invitation from his Indian counterpart, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, as the two countries seek to deepen longstanding ties between their legislatures.

In a statement posted on X on Thursday, Wetangula said Kenya and India share a longstanding friendship, with parliamentary exchanges playing an important role in strengthening relations between the two countries.

"Kenya and India share longstanding cordial friendship with strong legislative exchanges among the two Parliaments," Wetangula said.

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The Speaker said he had been received in New Delhi by Kenya's Deputy Head of Mission to India, Ambassador Mary Mutuku, alongside Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Umeshbhai Babubhai Patel.

Wetangula said his visit will focus on a series of bilateral engagements aimed at expanding cooperation between the Kenyan Parliament and the Indian Parliament.

He is expected to engage with Indian parliamentary leaders as the two sides explore areas where legislative cooperation can be strengthened.

The visit will also provide an opportunity for Kenya and India to exchange experiences on parliamentary processes, legislative practices and the role of legislatures in advancing national development.

Wetangula said he looked forward to productive discussions focused on deepening the friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

"I look forward to productive bilateral engagements aimed at deepening the longstanding friendship, parliamentary ties and cooperation between Kenya and India," he said.

Kenya and India have maintained diplomatic relations for decades, with cooperation extending across several sectors, including trade, investment, education, health, technology and development.

Parliamentary diplomacy has provided an additional avenue for strengthening these relations, allowing lawmakers from both countries to engage on shared interests and exchange experiences.

Wetangula's visit comes as Kenya continues to seek stronger international partnerships to support economic growth, investment and development.

The engagement with the Lok Sabha, India's lower house of Parliament, is expected to build on existing legislative exchanges and strengthen institutional links between the two countries.

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The invitation from Om Birla underscores the role of parliamentary diplomacy in Kenya-India relations.

Wetangula's engagement with the Lok Sabha leadership is expected to focus on areas of mutual interest and ways to expand cooperation between the two legislatures.

The visit also comes against the backdrop of growing economic and diplomatic relations between Kenya and India, with both countries maintaining cooperation in areas of strategic importance.

For Kenya, parliamentary exchanges with India provide an opportunity to draw on India's legislative experience while advancing discussions on issues of mutual interest.

India remains an important partner for Kenya in trade, investment and development cooperation, while Kenya serves as a key economic and diplomatic partner for India in East Africa.

The two countries have also maintained people-to-people ties, with longstanding links in education, business, healthcare and culture.

Wetangula's official visit is expected to reinforce these ties while creating fresh opportunities for parliamentary engagement.

The Speaker's delegation will continue with official engagements in New Delhi before the conclusion of the visit.