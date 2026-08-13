Uganda: Defeated NRM Village Chairpersons Refuse to Hand Over Leadership in Mayuge

Several NRM village chairpersons who lost in the July 28 village council elections in Mayuge District have vowed not to hand over office to those declared winners, alleging that the elections were marred by irregularities.

The aggrieved chairpersons argue that the declared results do not reflect the will of residents, accusing electoral officials of failing to conduct a free, fair and transparent process.

Among those leading the protest are Fredrick Wagabaza, former chairperson of Mainha Village in Mpungwe Sub-county; Swaibu Mukuyi, former chairperson of Buwolya Village in Buwaya Sub-county; and Isa Lwakala Isabirye of Bulubudhe Village in Malongo Sub-county.

The former chairpersons renewed their protest after learning that some of the newly declared winners had started taking their oaths of office.

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Wagabaza said he has supported the NRM since it came to power but was disappointed that the party had not intervened despite their complaints over the conduct of the elections.

He said they petitioned the relevant electoral authorities but received no response and were instead advised to seek redress in court.

Wagabaza, however, argued that the alleged irregularities were evident and should have been addressed by the Electoral Commission before the matter reached court.

He appealed to Local Government Minister Balaam Barugahara, Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba and President Yoweri Museveni to intervene, saying the affected candidates had effectively been robbed of victory.

Wagabaza also questioned how some people he claimed were opposition supporters could have been declared winners in areas where NRM candidates had contested.

"Kyoka abalangilirwa luyi oluvugania," he said, a phrase he explained as meaning that even some of those declared winners were opposition supporters.

The former chairpersons said they would not recognise the new leadership until their complaints are resolved.

John Kayima, the former chairperson of Bulondo Village, said he would not hand over the official village stamp, insisting that the election was neither free nor fair.

He called for fresh elections in the affected villages rather than being forced to hand over office to candidates whose victories are being disputed.

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However, Mayuge District Electoral Officer Anna Ahebwa said the Electoral Commission is required by law to declare results based on returns submitted by officials responsible for tallying and announcing votes at polling stations.

Ahebwa advised candidates dissatisfied with the declared results to seek redress through the courts.

She said the Electoral Commission would organise fresh elections in any affected area if a court orders a rerun.

"Our mandate is to declare the results submitted by the electoral officials. Those who are not convinced with the results declared should go to court for the court to determine their fate," Ahebwa said.

The dispute comes as newly elected village council leaders begin assuming office across Mayuge, with the defeated candidates maintaining that they will not surrender leadership until their complaints are addressed.