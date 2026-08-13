Uganda: 'We Need Alcohol to Work' - Mubende Residents Reject 3pm Bar Opening Directive

Residents of Mubende Municipality have opposed a directive by Minister for Local Government Balaam Barugahara requiring bars to open from 3pm, arguing that the restriction could disrupt their livelihoods and daily routines.

The directive, intended to curb excessive alcohol consumption, has particularly angered residents of Kibaati Cell, one of the informal settlements in Mubende Municipality, where some residents say they depend on alcohol-related businesses for their income.

Maria Nabuuma said she would not comply with the directive, arguing that drinking alcohol has become part of her daily routine.

"I am not going to accept what the minister said. I will continue taking alcohol on a daily basis. Some of us are stepmothers now, so what should we do if the minister denies us a chance to take our alcohol?" Nabuuma said.

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Another resident, popularly known as Kabaaya, said he depends on alcohol to gain confidence when interacting with customers and believes drinking in the morning helps him earn a living.

"If I do not take alcohol in the morning, I cannot earn any money throughout the day. I do not support this directive because I am a Kabaaya, and drinking gives me the confidence to interact with my customers. Most of my earnings depend on this," he said.

Other residents said beginning drinking at 3pm would leave some of them with limited time to enjoy their drinks and return home before dark.

One resident, who said he has a physical disability, said he prefers drinking earlier in the day because it gives him more time to make the journey home.

"I am a lame man, and once I start taking alcohol at 3pm, I may fail to reach home. But if I drink in the morning, I can still move back home safely, even if I arrive a bit late. If I wait until it gets dark, I may fail to reach home," he said.

Rather than enforcing the 3pm opening time, some residents asked the minister to allow bars to open at midday, arguing that alcohol gives them the energy they need before going to work.

"When I fail to drink, I cannot get the energy to work. The minister should at least reduce the starting time from 3pm to midday to enable us to go to work while loaded," some residents said.

The residents were supported by their village vice chairperson, Vincent Kamukama, who said the directive could affect people whose livelihoods depend on bars and related businesses.

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"This directive is going to affect our people because some of them rely on bar businesses and have no other sources of income. I request Minister Balam to reconsider the directive and allow them to operate as they did before," Kamukama said.

However, the government says implementation will involve consultation with local stakeholders.

Mubende Municipality Assistant Resident District Commissioner Benon Tibyasa said the security committee would convene stakeholders to discuss how the directive would be implemented.

"We are going to engage all stakeholders in a general meeting as the security committee to discuss how we are going to implement the directive," Tibyasa said.

Tibyasa also urged residents to comply with the ministerial directive as authorities work out how to enforce the new operating hours.

The disagreement highlights the tension between government efforts to control harmful alcohol consumption and the dependence of some communities on the alcohol trade for income.

While authorities argue that restricting operating hours can help curb excessive drinking, residents in Kibaati say the directive could affect businesses, customers and workers who have built their daily routines around the trade.