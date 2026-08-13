Uganda: Aviation Academy Blood Drive Adds to Uganda's Blood Supply

Students and staff at the Uganda Aviation Academy have joined efforts to address Uganda's blood shortage, donating more than 30 units during the institution's annual blood drive.

The campaign, organised in partnership with Nakasero Blood Bank, brought together students and members of the surrounding community to donate blood for patients who require urgent transfusions.

The donated blood will support patients including road crash victims, people living with sickle cell disease and cancer, as well as mothers and children who require transfusions.

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Officials from Uganda Blood Transfusion Service (UBTS) said more than 30 units had been collected by Wednesday morning and commended the academy for sustaining the annual initiative.

Nakasero Blood Bank blood donor recruiter Rubanzo Duncan said students are among Uganda's major sources of donated blood, but supplies often fall during school holidays when they leave their institutions.

"Students are some of our major blood donors, but during holidays, the blood supply tends to reduce because they are away. We therefore encourage schools, institutions and corporate organisations to organise blood donation drives," Duncan said.

He encouraged healthy people aged 17 and above to donate blood, noting that a single donation can help save a life.

The academy said the campaign is part of its corporate social responsibility programme and was also prompted by the increasing number of road crashes and the demand for blood among accident victims.

Uganda Aviation Academy chief executive officer Esther Yapkoreny said the institution decided to mobilise students and staff after recognising the need for blood among accident victims and other patients.

"This can be you today, it can be someone else tomorrow, and you never know--it can be someone who is close to you. For that reason, we decided to come together and donate blood for a good cause and for the good of our country, Uganda," Yapkoreny said.

Students who participated in the drive also called on young people to embrace blood donation as a way of supporting one another, particularly fellow students who may require transfusions following accidents or medical emergencies.

The academy urged more Ugandans, institutions and corporate organisations to organise regular blood donation drives to help hospitals maintain adequate supplies for patients in need.

The campaign also highlighted the importance of sustained blood donation beyond individual drives, particularly because demand can rise unexpectedly following road crashes, emergencies and complications during childbirth.