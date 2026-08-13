Uganda: MPs Probe How Tycoon Nzeyi Still Occupies 50 Acres of Land He Sold to NSSF

Businessman Amos Nzeyi is still occupying 50 acres of land he sold to the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) nearly two decades ago, prompting Parliament's accountability committee to question why the Fund has failed to secure vacant possession of the property.

The revelation emerged during a physical inspection of NSSF's Temangalo land in Wakiso District by the Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE), which is scrutinising the Fund's acquisition of the property and its plans to develop an affordable housing project on the site.

COSASE Chairperson Muwada Nkunyinyi said MPs found the disputed portion still being used for farming and grazing cattle, despite NSSF having paid for the land and holding its title.

"Grazing cattle and farms were observable on the land," Nkunyinyi said.

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He said the land was fenced and registered in NSSF's name, but the committee could not access the portion occupied by Nzeyi and had to stop at the fence.

The 50 acres form part of the 463.87 acres NSSF acquired in Temangalo in 2008 from Nzeyi and Arma Limited, a company associated with former Security Minister Amama Mbabazi.

NSSF paid approximately Shs11.2 billion for the property, translating to about Shs24 million per acre.

Nkunyinyi said NSSF told the committee that it had issued Nzeyi an eviction notice, but MPs want an explanation for why the Fund has been unable to obtain vacant possession of land it purchased almost 20 years ago.

"We shall further seek to establish reasons as to why the former vendor has not offered NSSF vacant possession for years," he said.

The Temangalo transaction became one of Uganda's most contentious land deals after questions were raised in 2008 over the price paid by NSSF and possible conflicts of interest. Parliament subsequently investigated the acquisition.

Under a memorandum of understanding reportedly reached during the transaction, Nzeyi was allowed to retain occupation of part of the property pending a land swap that would enable him to preserve existing developments.

However, a suitable replacement parcel was not secured, leaving Nzeyi in occupation of the disputed 50 acres.

The property later attracted additional ownership claims from a Canadian-based family linked to the former Temangalo Tea Estate.

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The family claimed an interest in part of the land, arguing that its historical rights had been affected by changes to the lease following the expulsion of Asians during the regime of former President Idi Amin.

Courts later ruled in favour of NSSF and Nzeyi on limitation grounds, while other investigations continued to examine aspects of the property's historical ownership and title records.

NSSF has since earmarked the Temangalo property for a mixed-use affordable housing project comprising residential units alongside commercial and social infrastructure.

The Fund maintains that it holds valid titles to the property and has taken steps to secure vacant possession, including issuing an eviction notice to Nzeyi in 2026 after efforts to resolve the matter through a land swap failed.

During the inspection, COSASE MPs also raised concerns about the proposed housing development, including the size of rooms, design, construction quality and workmanship.

Nkunyinyi said the committee would seek explanations from NSSF and other relevant parties on the issues identified during the inspection.

The findings will form part of COSASE's wider inquiry into NSSF's management of its land investments and the implementation of the Temangalo housing project.

At the centre of the inquiry, however, remains a question that has followed the Temangalo deal for years: how did a former vendor remain on 50 acres of land after selling it to the country's social security fund, and why has NSSF taken nearly two decades to secure full possession?