Uganda: PS Kumumanya Urges Trainers to Equip Local Government Leaders With Practical Governance Skills

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government, Ben Kumumanya, has drawn on more than 30 years of experience in decentralisation to provide practical guidance to trainers preparing to induct newly elected Local Government Council leaders.

Speaking during the Training of Trainers in Masaka, Kumumanya said his extensive experience in Uganda's decentralisation system had enabled him to share practical lessons and solutions drawn from real-life experiences in local governance.

He urged trainers to go beyond classroom presentations and ensure that the messages and lessons delivered during the induction are practical, participatory and relevant to the realities council leaders will face in their respective communities.

Kumumanya noted that the trainers would be engaging leaders with diverse backgrounds, experiences and levels of understanding, and therefore encouraged them to facilitate meaningful discussions and ensure that all participants benefit from the training.

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Drawing from his experience working with Local Government Councils, Kumumanya shared practical approaches to managing disagreements, promoting constructive dialogue and strengthening democratic governance. He emphasised the importance of respecting majority rule, accommodating minority views and building consensus in the management of council affairs.

He further reminded the trainers to emphasise Government's commitment to fighting corruption and promoting accountability in public office.

Citing Article 164 of the Constitution, Kumumanya noted that public officials who misuse public resources or cause financial loss through actions contrary to established rules can be held personally accountable and required to make good the loss, even after leaving office.

He urged the trainers to communicate this message clearly to council leaders so that they understand from the outset that holding public office comes with responsibility and accountability to citizens.

Kumumanya also tasked the trainers with encouraging councils to support and promote Government programmes aimed at improving household incomes and lifting citizens out of poverty, including the Parish Development Model (PDM), Emyooga and other socio-economic transformation programmes.

He emphasised that, once they reach the field, trainers should guide councils to understand their role in mobilising communities, providing oversight and ensuring that such programmes deliver tangible benefits to citizens.

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In his closing remarks, the Permanent Secretary called on the trainers to serve as ambassadors of Government and effectively pass on these messages when they reach the field.

He said the trainers should help newly elected councils work together constructively, respect each other's roles, uphold accountability and contribute to effective service delivery in their communities.