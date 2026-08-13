Africa: How the CAF Young Reporters Programme Helped Shape Ruth Naa Amanoa Asamoah's Path to the TotalEnergies CAF Wafcon Morocco 2026

interview

CAF Young Reporters Programme graduate shares the positive impact of the programme and how it has opened doors of opportunity.

"CAF African Schools Football Championship created an ecosystem where young people discovered opportunities in journalism, broadcasting, photography"

"To be part of one of Africa's biggest sporting events and contribute to the coverage of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations is a huge privilege"

The CAF Young Reporters Programme continues to provide young African media professionals with practical opportunities to develop their skills and gain valuable industry exposure.

Ghanaian journalist Ruth Naa Amanoa Asamoah, who is a proud graduate of the programme is currently in Morocco covering the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations as a freelance journalists - making use of some of the valuable lessons learnt at the 2025 edition of the CAF Young Reporters programme that was held on the sidelines of the CAF African Schools Football Championship Ghana 2025.

The 27-year-old sat down with CAFOnline on the sidelines of the competition in Rabat where she unpacked her growth over the last 24-months which has led her to covering Africa's premier women's football competition.

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Take us back to your journey with the CAF Young Reporters Programme. How did you first become involved and what attracted you to the initiative?

My journey with the CAF Young Reporters Programme has been an important part of my development as a sports media professional.

When I learned that the CAF African Schools Championship would be hosted in my home country, Ghana, I was determined to be involved in any capacity.

At one point, I considered volunteering for the tournament, but then I came across the Young Reporters Programme announcement online. The age limit was 25, and I was 24 at the time, so I fell within the eligibility range and decided to apply. What attracted me most was the opportunity to learn, gain practical experience and work in a professional football environment alongside highly experienced media professionals.

What were some of the most valuable skills and lessons you gained through the CAF Young Reporters Programme that you are applying at this tournament?

One of the biggest lessons was the importance of professionalism. I learned how to work under pressure, meet deadlines, conduct interviews, identify compelling stories and communicate effectively with different audiences. The programme also strengthened my writing, interviewing and storytelling skills.

More importantly, it taught me to be adaptable and emotionally aware. I have learned how to tailor my questions according to the emotions and circumstances of players and coaches after a game, whether they are celebrating a big win or dealing with the disappointment of a loss.

At a major tournament, things can change very quickly, so you have to be prepared, remain calm and still deliver quality work. Above all, the programme has taught me how to use these skills to tell beautiful, compelling and authentic African football stories. Stories that capture not just the results, but the people, emotions and moments that make African football so special. Those are lessons I am applying every day at the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

You are currently at the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2026. What does this experience mean to you personally and professionally?

Personally, it is something I am extremely proud of. To be part of one of Africa's biggest sporting events and contribute to the coverage of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations is a huge privilege. It is also my first time working at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations, so being here is a clear reflection of my growth and how far I have come in my journey as a young sports media professional.

Professionally, it is an opportunity to move from learning through development programmes to applying those lessons in a real, high pressure international environment. I am working alongside experienced media and communications professionals, interacting with journalists from across the continent and beyond, and witnessing first-hand how a major CAF competition is delivered behind the scenes.

This experience has reinforced my belief that opportunities created through programmes like the CAF Young Reporters Programme can genuinely open doors for young people.

The CAF African Schools Football Championship has become one of CAF's flagship youth development initiatives. How important do you think programmes like this are in creating opportunities for young Africans beyond the pitch?

They are extremely important because football can be much more than what happens on the pitch. The CAF African Schools Football Championship created an ecosystem where young people discovered opportunities in journalism, broadcasting, photography, communications, administration, event management and many other areas. For me, that is one of the most powerful aspects of CAF's youth development programmes.

The programme was not just about the players, coaches and matches. It gave us an opportunity to understand the many small but important details that come together to make a football competition successful. As Young Reporters, we had the opportunity to interact with experienced professionals and learn about different aspects of the game.

As part of the CAF Young Reporters Programme, you were selected for an internship experience at CANAL+ in France. What was that opportunity like and how did it broaden your understanding of the sports media industry?

The CANAL+ experience was one of the most significant opportunities in my journey as a young sports media professional. Being exposed to a major international sports broadcaster gave me the opportunity to see how a professional media organisation operates on a much larger scale.

Their experience and approach to sports journalism gave me valuable insights into the profession and helped me understand the standards required to work at the highest level of sports media. The programme was extremely engaging and gave me the opportunity to go beyond observing the industry and actually experience it. As part of an immersion, I had the chance to be involved in one of the CANAL+ shows called Talents d'Afrique, where I saw former Black Stars coach Claude Le Roy as a guest. I also had a brief conversation with him about his time in Ghana, which was a particularly special moment for me a teenager while he was the head coach then.

Beyond the professional and on-field learning, the experience also gave me the opportunity to travel to France and experience the country for the first time.

I am also extremely grateful to CAF for its partnership with CANAL+, which made this experience possible. Creating opportunities like this for young African media professionals is incredibly valuable because it provides access, exposure and practical learning that can have a lasting impact on our careers.

As someone who has benefited from CAF's development programmes, what stands out most about the organisation's investment in young people across the continent?

What stands out most to me is CAF's willingness to give young people real opportunities rather than simply talking about youth development. The programmes create platforms where young Africans can gain practical experience, develop their skills and walk side by side with professionals across different areas of football.

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One of the most valuable aspects is the exposure. These programmes bring together young people from different African countries, backgrounds and cultures, allowing us to learn from one another while building connections through football.

For me, one of the highlights was having the opportunity to interview CAF President, Dr Patrice Motsepe. His advice was particularly encouraging. He urged us to make use of the resources and opportunities available to us, assuring us that the benefits would eventually be realised.

What has been your most memorable moment so far at the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2026?

I have had so many memorable moments at this tournament, and it is difficult to pick just one. However, one of the highlights for me was having a one-on-one interview with South Africa's head coach, Dr Desiree Ellis.

As a multiple award-winning coach, including CAF Coach of the Year and the coach who guided South Africa to the 2022 WAFCON title, she is someone I have admired for a long time, not only by me, but by many others across the continent and beyond.

She gave me ample time to have a wonderful and insightful conversation with her about the tournament, her team and women's football. Having that kind of access to someone I have admired for so long was a truly special experience. Visiting different stadia has also been memorable. Each venue has given me a different perspective of the scale and atmosphere of the tournament.