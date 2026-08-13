Kenya: Car & General Net Profit Up Four-Fold to Sh2.6bn

Nairobi — Car & General (C&G) profit after tax grew more than four-fold to Sh2.6 billion in the half year ending June 30, 2026, boosted by increased sales.

In the same period last year, the company posted a net profit of Sh637 million.

C&G, which sells motorcycles, tuk-tuks and other products, attributed the higher profit to increased sales in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania. Sales grew by 40 percent in Kenya, 35 percent in Uganda and 22 percent in Tanzania.

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"Profits from our associate, Watu, increased significantly, driven by the growth of mobile-phone financing and good performance in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, DRC, Nigeria, South Africa and Sierra Leone," C&G Chairman Nicholas Ng'ang'a said.

He added that a stable exchange rate also contributed to the improved performance.In Kenya, C&G sold 12,000 motorcycles per month in 2026, up from 7,000 units per month in 2025.

The company also recorded improved sales of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in Tanzania.

"The poultry operation in Tanzania has stabilised and is progressing positively. Production of day-old chicks and demand have remained stable, which accounts for the limited sales growth. We expect production to grow further in the second half of the year," Ng'ang'a added.

The C&G directors have approved an interim dividend of Sh1 per share, payable on or about September 10, 2026, to shareholders on the register of members as at September 3, 2026.