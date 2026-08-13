Ethiopia: Ministry Signs Over 933.6 Million Birr Water Project Contract

Addis Ababa — The Ministry of Water and Energy has signed a contract worth over 933.6 million Birr with Bigeta Business PLC for a major water well drilling and construction project.

State Minister for Drinking Water and Sanitation Ambassador Asfaw Dingamo signed the agreement on behalf of the ministry, alongside representatives of the contracting company.

The project will be implemented in Angacha Woreda of Kembata Zone, in the Central Ethiopia Regional State, with funding fully covered by the federal government.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to the agreement, the project is expected to be completed within 18 months. The scope of work includes civil works, as well as the procurement, supply and installation of water pipes, fittings and valves, and electro-mechanical equipment.

The project will be carried out under the Climate-Resilient WASH (CR-WASH) program, which aims to expand and improve water supply infrastructure in the area. It is expected to play an important role in improving livelihoods by increasing access to safe drinking water for the community.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Ambassador Asfaw urged the contractor to strictly adhere to quality standards and complete the project within the agreed timeframe. He stressed the importance of carrying out the work with diligence and accountability to ensure lasting benefits for the public.

The ministry also reaffirmed its commitment to closely monitor the project to ensure full compliance with contractual requirements.

For its part, Bigeta Business PLC said it has extensive experience in similar large-scale water infrastructure projects and pledged to complete the work on schedule while maintaining the required quality standards.