Zimbabwe: Residents Raise Alarm Over Alleged Threats to Anti-Pollution Campaigners

The Zimbabwe United Residents and Ratepayers Association (ZURRA) has condemned alleged threats made against the Buhera Residents Network Trust (BRNT) following its petition to Parliament over alleged pollution and human rights abuses linked to Sabi Star Mine in Buhera North.

The residents' association said the reported threats were an attack on the right of communities to raise concerns about issues affecting their health, environment and livelihoods.

BRNT's petition reportedly concerns an estimated 3 000 villagers from Wards 10, 11 and 12 who are allegedly affected by pollution and other concerns surrounding mining activities in the area.

ZURRA, which represents 63 rural and urban residents' associations across Zimbabwe, said it stood in solidarity with BRNT and the affected communities.

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"ZURRA stands in full solidarity with Buhera Residents Network, its affiliate and the affected communities who are not criminals but defending constitutional rights of public health, environmental safety, and community welfare," the association said.

It said the Constitution protects citizens' rights to demonstrate and petition arguing that threats against civic leaders appearing before parliamentary committees undermine democratic processes.

ZURRA spokesperson Marvellous Kumalo said residents should not be intimidated for raising concerns through lawful channels.

"Intimidation will not silence the collective voice of Zimbabwean residents. ZURRA remains steadfast alongside the Buhera Residents Network Trust and all resident movements fighting for clean water, safe environments, and corporate accountability across Zimbabwe," Kumalo said.

The association cited constitutional provisions protecting the right to petition Parliament as well as rights relating to personal security, environmental protection and access to safe and clean water.

It also called on law-enforcement agencies to investigate the reported threats and hold those responsible to account.

ZURRA urged Parliament to ensure that citizens who submit petitions are protected from harassment or reprisals.

It further called on the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) and the Ministry of Environment to enforce environmental and water-quality standards, conduct independent water audits and take action against industrial operators found to be violating community rights.

The residents' body also urged mining companies to involve communities in development projects and ensure that local livelihoods, health and safety are protected.

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"Corporate entities like Sabi Star Mine must prioritize local livelihoods, health, safety, and fair compensation over corporate profit," ZURRA said.

The association called on civil society organisations, faith-based groups, traditional leaders, development partners and the wider public to support the protection of civic space and human rights.

"We are committed to peaceful engagements, democracy, accountability, and respect for the rule of law," Kumalo said.