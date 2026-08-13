Zimbabwe: Chicken Inn Scam Lands Man in Jail After Claiming Zanu-PF Would Pay

A Harare man who fraudulently charged two Chicken Inn meals to ZANU PF claiming the ruling party would foot the bill has been jailed for 20 days.

Nevan Nyarugwe (52) pleaded guilty to two counts of making off without payment before Harare magistrate Ayanda Dhlamini, who handed down a 20-day suspended prison sentence on the condition that Nyarugwe repay the full US$12.

It was the State's case that on July 31 at around noon, Nyarugwe approached a food outlet along Samora Machel Avenue in Harare and ordered food.

He told the outlet's representative, Rocky Sam, that he wanted to eat and that his political party would pay for the meal.

Nyarugwe was given a three-piece chicken meal valued at US$9 but left without making payment.

The State proved that he failed to return and settle the bill despite knowing that payment was required immediately. Nothing was recovered.

On August 7, at around 12.30pm, Nyarugwe returned to the same outlet and again claimed that ZANU PF would pay for his food.

He was given a one-piece meal valued at US$3 and left without paying.

The State also proved that Nyarugwe again failed to settle the bill resulting in a total loss of US$12.