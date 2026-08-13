Namibia: Amukugo Shares Realities of Job Hunting

For many young Namibians, the transition from education to employment is marked by uncertainty, rejection and financial pressure. For Hileni Ndinaomukumo Amukugo, it has been a test of patience and determination.

Amukugo describes her search for opportunities as a journey of "hunger, patience and a lot of waiting", in which qualifications and skills do not always guarantee access to the workplace.

"The biggest challenge is the gap between what you're qualified for and what's available. You send 30 CVs, you have the skills, but you hit 'no experience' or 'must know someone," she said.

She said the cost of job searching is another challenge many young people face, as applications require money for transport, printing, internet access and professional networking platforms.

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"It feels like you need money to make money," Amukugo said.

The period between completing studies and securing employment can also take a toll on young people's mental health. Amukugo said that watching friends move forward while she was still searching often brought feelings of anxiety and self-doubt.

"One day you're hopeful, the next day you're questioning everything. You start thinking, 'Is it me?"'

She believes young people face several barriers, including the requirement for experience in entry-level positions, the cost of unpaid opportunities, limited industries and the challenge of accessing mental health support. Despite these challenges, Amukugo has found ways to stay focused. She said that setting small goals, learning new skills and avoiding isolation helped her keep moving forward.

"Motivation isn't grinding 24/7. Sometimes it's just not quitting," she said.

Her message to young Namibians facing unemployment is to protect their mental health, make use of free learning opportunities, and start with what they have.

"Don't throw away your hunger. That hunger is proof you still believe in yourself. The door will open, and when it does, you'll walk through knowing exactly what it cost you to get there," she said.

While the search for opportunities can be exhausting, Amukugo believes that consistency and making use of available resources can help young people stay ready for the opportunities that come their way.

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